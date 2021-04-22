Deepak Chahar Sister's Hilarious Reaction To Pacer's 4-wicket Spell Leaves Fans In Splits

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) speedster Deepak Chahar produced yet another memorable performance as he rattled Kolkata Knight Riders' batting line-up on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Just a few days after recording his IPL career-best figures of 4/13 against Punjab Kings, Chahar picked yet another four-wicket haul (4/29) and ran through KKR's top-order. Chahar spell vs KKR ensured that the Men in Purple were reduced to 31/5 inside 5.2 overs while chasing a mammoth target of 221.

Malti Chahar reacts to her brother's stunning performance against KKR

The Deepak Chahar wickets against KKR were those of Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan and Sunil Narine. Twitter was abuzz after Chahar ran riot with his exceptional display of swing bowling. The cricketer's sister, Malti Chahar was also jubilated with her brother's performance. Malti Chahar took to Twitter and hilariously reacted to the Deepak Chahar spell vs KKR.

Deepak Chahar wickets

Deepak Chahar's spell vs KKR has catapulted the pacer to the third position in the Purple Cap race. The CSK bowler has now bagged 8 wickets in four matches at an impressive average of 13.75 and is behind RCB's Harshal Patel (9 wickets) and DC's Avesh Khan (8 wickets). Chahar will look to replicate his performances in the upcoming games as his performances will be crucial in determining how far the Men in Yellow go into the tournament.

KKR vs CSK scorecard

Having won the toss, CSK were invited to bat first by KKR. The Yellow Army accepted the invitation gleefully as they posted a massive total of 220/3 in their 20 overs. Out-of-form opener Ruturaj Gaikwad was back amongst the runs as he scored a brilliant 64 off 42 balls.

However, it was CSK veteran Faf du Plessis who had a major impact on the KKR vs CSK scorecard. The South African scored a blistering 95 off just 60 balls to propel his side to an above-par total. In response, CSK pacer Deepak Chahar ran through Kolkata's top-order and ensured that KKR got off to a nightmarish start in their quest to chase the target of 220.

Chahar registered figures of 4/29 from his four overs. The Men in Purple and Gold were reduced to 31/5 inside the powerplay. Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik and Pat Cummins gave a tough fight to the CSK team 2021 by playing sensational knocks, however, the loss of wickets early on in the innings cost them big time as they were bowled out for 202, thus falling short by 18 runs. With three consecutive losses, KKR are placed at the sixth spot on the IPL 2021 points table with one win and three defeats from four games.

SOURCE: MALTI CHAHAR/ DEEPAK CHAHAR INSTAGRAM