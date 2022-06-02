Deepak Chahar Ties The Knot With Girlfriend Jaya; Pens Romantic Message On Social Media

Indian cricketer and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Deepak Chahar married his girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj in a grand wedding ceremony on June 2. Earlier Deepak Chahar's brother Rahul Chahar has posted images of himself and his wife taking part in the haldi and sangeet ceremonies ahead of the wedding. The reception is scheduled to be held on June 3 in Delhi.

Deepak Chahar marriage: Cricketer shares romantic post for wife Jaya Bhardwaj

The IPL 2021 season had taken place in UAE and that is when Deepak Chahar had proposed to Jaya. Chahar was seen getting down on one knee with a ring in his hand. Jaya immediately said yes to the marriage and the video of the same went viral on social media.

Talking to social media, Deepak Chahar shared a picture of his marriage with a heartfelt message which read, "When I met you first time I felt that you are the one and I was right . We have enjoyed every moment of our life together and I promise you to keep you always happy like this . One of the best moment of my life . Everyone pls give your blessings to us ". Deepak Chahar's wife Jaya Bhardwaj works at a corporate firm in the Delhi NCR and is the sister of Bigg Boss fame Sidharth Bhardwaj.

Before the marriage, Deepak Chahar's Haldi ceremony video had surfaced as well on social media. In a clip shared by a CSK fan club on Twitter, Rahul Chahar and other members of Deepak's family can be seen taking part in the Haldi ceremony and dancing to popular Punjabi soundtracks.

More about Deepak Chahar's career

Deepak Chahar was last seen in the T20I series against West Indies in February earlier this year. The bowling all-rounder was brought by CSK for INR 14 Crores during the IPL 2022 Mega auction however a quad injury ruled him out of the first half of IPL 2022. While recovering from the injury, the pacer suffered a back injury due to which he could not take part in the IPL2022 tournament. In Deepak Chahar's absence, CSK struggled during the IPL 2022 season and finished 9th on the points table. Currently, there is no update regarding his comeback. If Deepak Chahar fails to recover from his injury then might go on to miss the T20 World Cup 2022.