Deepak Chahar Vs Rahul Chahar In IPL 2020 Opener? Sister Malti Predicts On Instagram

With IPL 2020 set to begin this weekend, many fans and pundits have expressed their excitement for the latest edition of the blockbuster tournament. The first match of the IPL schedule sees two of the competition’s most decorated teams take on each other. With the Mumbai team taking on Chennai, two sides which finished at the top of the IPL points table last time out will be part of the IPL 2020 curtain-raiser. Ahead of the match, Malti Chahar, the sister of the cricketing duo Deepak and Rahul Chahar has hinted at an interesting matchup during the game.

Malti Chahar predicts THIS matchup during Mumbai vs Chennai

Taking to social media, Malti Chahar posted a picture of herself long along with her brother Rahul and Deepak Chahar. Sharing the picture, she expressed her excitement for the Mumbai vs Chennai game, as she posted that there’s just one day left for the much-awaited dose of entertainment. In addition to sharing that she is looking forward to the Mumbai vs Chennai clash, Malti Chahar wrote that she is excited for the Chahar vs Chahar match up as well.

Notably, while Rahul Chahar plays for Mumbai, Deepak Chahar will represent Chennai during IPL 2020. Both the cricketers will be hoping to have a great IPL 2020 and will be looking to do even better than their performances last time out. Last year, Deepak Chahar took 22 wickets for the Chennai side in 17 matches at an economy rate of 7.47. Rahul Chahar, on the other hand, picked up 12 wickets for the Mumbai team in 13 matches at an economy rate of just six.

Fans react to Deepak Chahar vs Rahul Chahar battle

Malti will support csk for sure 💛 — ℓ𝚎σ 𝚁☋𝚜♄ (@A_lonethinker) September 18, 2020

After Malti Chahar posted her prediction online, many fans reacted to the picture, speculating about where her loyalties will lie during the game as her brothers will be turning out for opposing teams. Malti Chahar in the past has also been seen in the stands for several IPL games, with fans mentioning that they will miss her presence during IPL 2020. Fans of the Chennai team suggested that it will be Deepak Chahar who will come out on top during the match up with his brother, with many tweeting that they can’t wait for the Mumbai vs Chennai matchup.

Image Credits: Deepak Chahar Instagram, Rahul Chahar Instagram