Deepak Hooda Becomes 4th Indian To Smack T20I Century; Samson Reaches Personal Milestone

With several of the senior players missing from the Team India squad, Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson made perfect use of their opportunity as both reached personal milestones in the second T20I against Ireland on Tuesday. While the former became only the fourth Indian to smack a T20I century the wicketkeeper-batsman reached his highest score in the format after hitting a fifty himself. As a result of his breathtaking performance, the centurion joined the likes of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Suresh Raina to achieve the major feat.

Deepak Hooda & Samson reach personal milestones against Ireland

Deepak Hooda produced a master-class knock to help the visiting side post a mammoth 227 total against Ireland in the second and final match on Tuesday. During his maiden T20I ton (104 off 57 balls), the 27-year-old showed he belonged to the big stage with his scintillating stroke play. While Hooda was elegant and at ease on the front foot, he was equally good on the back foot, dispatching the ball over the midwicket boundary for a few sixes. Hooda decorated his knock with nine fours and six hits over the fence.

Top notch performance by @HoodaOnFire to bring up his maiden century 💯 and great knock by @IamSanjuSamson too! Mature innings with some sensational hitting across the park 🔥 Well done to make the most of the opportunity given to you #INDvsIre @BCCI — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 28, 2022

He was ably supported by Sanju Samson, who opened the batting in place of the injured Ruturaj Gaikwad. The Rajasthan Royals captain made the best use of his opportunity as he smacked 77 runs off just 42 balls, an innings that included nine boundaries and four sixes. The duo not only reached personal milestones but also helped India register their fourth-highest total of 227 in T20Is. And that is not it, as their partnership of 176 runs is the highest for any wicket by the side.

Once Hooda departed at the team score of 212, Suryakumar Yadav (15) and skipper Hardik Pandya (15) tried to accelerate the scoring but failed as India lost three wickets for the addition of just 14 runs in the last two overs. As for the bowlers, Mark Adair picked up three wickets, while both Joshua Little and Craig Young picked up two wickets each.

