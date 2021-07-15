Deepak Hooda Exits Baroda After Tiff With Krunal Pandya, Irfan Pathan Calls It 'huge Loss'

In what can be termed as a big blow to the association, Indian team probable Deepak Hooda parted ways with the Baroda Cricket Association on Thursday to join the Rajasthan side ahead of the 2021 domestic season. The decision comes months after reports of a scuffle between Deepak Hooda and Baroda skipper Krunal Pandya surfaced, prompting the former to be suspended by his state cricket association.

Deepak Hooda spoke to Sportstar on his exit from Baroda and termed it a "sad feeling", especially after spending the majority of his career with them. The 26-year-old stated that he had discussed the matter with his coaches and well-wishers and believed it was the best decision for his career going forward.

Irfan Pathan upset over Deepak Hooda's exit

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan expressed his strong displeasure with the Baroda state association in the aftermath of Hooda's departure from the team. Pathan, who played for Baroda until 2017, said Deepak Hooda's exit is a "huge loss" for the state association because he is on the Indian team's probables list. Deepak Hooda, according to Pathan, could have easily given his services for another ten years, adding, "As a Barodian, it is utterly disappointing".

How many cricket association will loose out on a player who is in the Indian team probables list? Deepak Hooda leaving baroda cricket is a huge loss. He could have easily given his services for another ten years as he is still young. As a Barodian It’s utterly disappointing! — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 15, 2021

Deepak Hooda had complained to the Baroda Cricket Association earlier this year about his then-captain Krunal Pandya. Deepak Hooda claimed in his email that Krunal was insulting him and using foul language in front of his teammates and other teams' players who had gathered at the Vadodara stadium for practice. Hooda claimed Krunal had used abusive language and had threatened to expel him from the state team.

Further, Deepak Hooda had also stated in his email that he was "depressed" and was under a lot of pressure, pleading with the state association to take action. However, instead of taking action against Krunal, the BCA decided to suspend Deepak Hooda for a season.

Deepak Hooda's career

Hooda played for India in the 2014 ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup following which he was handed an IPL contract by Rajasthan Royals. Hooda played for the Royals until 2015 before being bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad. Prior to the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League, Hooda was purchased by Punjab Kings, formerly known as Kings XI Punjab. Hooda has played 46 first-class matches for Baroda and has scored 2,908 runs at an average of 42.76. He also has 20 FC wickets under his belt. In List-A cricket, Hooda averages 38.84, courtesy of his 2,059 runs from 68 matches.

(Image Credit: BCCI/IPL)