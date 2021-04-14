Deepak Hooda Has Witty, Filmy Banter With PBKS Social Media Admin After RR Heroics

IPL 2021 franchise Punjab Kings on Tuesday tweeted a filmy picture of Deepak Hooda after his fearless and bold knock against the Rajasthan Royals. Deepak Hooda scored 64 runs in 28 balls with a strike rate of 228.57. This knock proved crucial as Deepak Hooda hit seven 4s and five 6s as the PBKS were able to defend their score by 4 runs.

The PBKS team 2021 would be delighted to see Deepak Hooda come to the party of heavy-hitting runs. In previous seasons, the Punjab Kings were predominantly dependent on star players like KL Rahul, Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal to score the majority of runs for the team. However, Deepak Hooda on Monday, proved that he too has the potential to score big and contribute equally to his team’s victory.

This delighted PBKS so much that the team's social media admin came up with a creative Hindi film meme based on the successful franchise series of Dabangg, using Hooda's name creatively in a similar manner as a popular song. Hooda responded to that with one of the film's most popular dialogues. This made fans go berserk, as they came up with emotional reactions of their own.

Deepak Hooda Krunal Pandya rift

Before coming into the PBKS team 2021, Deepak Hooda had to deal with his fair shares of problems in his ongoing domestic season. He was suspended by the Baroda Cricket Association citing ‘indiscipline’ as Deepak Hooda left the bio-bubble on January 9 without informing the team and the BCA. Krunal Pandya’s alleged inappropriate behaviour and abusive language in the Baroda Camp was the reason behind the Deepak Hooda Krunal Pandya rift, due to which he departed in the middle of the season.

Sanju Samson vs PBKS

Even though the Punjab Kings scored a mammoth score of 221, the Rajasthan Royals were not ready to go down without a fight. Sanju Samson single-handedly took the fight to PBKS, scoring 119 in 63 balls. At one point in the game, it felt like the Sanju Samson vs PBKS would end with the RR captain taking his team across the finish line.

Although the game might have changed in the last few balls. RR needed 5 runs from 2 balls with Samson on strike. Sanju Samson tried to hit the ball for a boundary but it found the fielder, Chris Morris tried to take a run, but Samson denied it, leaving Chris Morris in splits. Trying to finish the game with a six, Samson got out instead when he was caught by Deepak Hooda.

IPL 2021 points table

The PBKS currently stands 3rd on the IPL 2021 points table. The PBKS team 2021 would be hoping to come together as a team and continue the momentum from their first match. The PBKS social media admin expressed his faith in Deepak Hooda by saying that his name justifies his fearless game.

Image Source - Punjab Kings Twitter