Deepak Hooda Wreaks Havoc At Wankhede With Fiery Knock; Netizens Hail Punjab Kings Player

In his knock of 64 runs, which he bagged off just 28 balls, 'Hurricane Hooda' smashed 4 fours and 6 sixes- 52 runs through boundaries for Punjab Kings.

Ananya Varma
Image- IPL/Twitter

Image- IPL/Twitter


Domestic cricket wildfire Deepak Hooda wreaked havoc at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday after he rained sixes on Rajasthan reaching his half-century off just 20 balls. In his knock of 64 runs, which he bagged off just 28 balls, 'Hurricane Hooda' smashed 4 fours and 6 sixes- 52 runs through boundaries. Not only did he shut critics with his fiery knock, but he also etched his name as the first uncapped player to smash a half-century in less than 23 balls twice in IPL history.

Ultimately, Hooda's knock was brought to an end after Riyan Parag took his catch off Chris Morris' delivery. Together Hooda shared a 95 runs partnership for the third wicket with skipper KL Rahul, who also fell short of a well-deserving century after he departed at 91 in the last over. Punjab Kings has finished with a mammoth total of 221/6.

 

Netizens reactions

Veteran all-rounder Irfan Pathan also lauded Hooda urging people to follow by his example and never look back. Notably, the Punjab Kings player had been in the limelight recently after getting suspended by Baroda Cricket Association.

