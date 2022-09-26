Deepti Sharma On Charlie Dean Run-out: 'She Was Doing It Repeatedly. We Warned Her'

The India women’s cricket team have reached India after completing a 3-0 T20I series whitewash over England. While India dedicated the series win to Jhulan Goswami who bid farewell to her international career, allrounder Deepti Sharma also became the center of all talks. Deepti’s smartness to run out English all-rounder Charlie Dean at the non-striker’s end through ‘mankading’ became a much debatable topic for cricket enthusiasts around the world.

While the lawmakers of the game Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) released a statement clarifying that Dean’s dismissal was well within the Spirit of Cricket, the all-rounder clarified the incident herself after landing in India. Speaking to reporters at the airport, Deepti said that the Women in Blue had warned Dean about backing up too far and also informed about the same to the umpire. However, the all-rounder went ahead for the mankading runout after the batter didn’t pay any heed.

'We didn’t have a choice': Deepti Sharma on the controversial runout

“It was our plan. She was doing it repeatedly. We warned her as well. We did everything according to the rules and guidelines," Deepti told reporters. “Yeah, we informed the umpire. Still she kept doing that and so we didn’t have a choice,” she added. Dean’s dismissal in the 44th over of the match reduced England to 153/10 and handed India an impressive 16 runs victory in the final ODI.

India defeat England by 16 runs courtesy of Deepti Sharma's smartness; Watch

Harmanpreet Kaur defended Deepti Sharma after the match

Meanwhile, earlier during the post-match presentation skipper Harmanpreet Kaur defended Deepti for the dismissal. On being questioned about the mankading incident, Kaur said, “Well, to be honest I thought you will be asking about the first 9 wickets, as they were not easy to take. It’s a part of the game, I don’t think we have done something new. It shows your awareness, what batters are doing. I will back my players, she hasn’t done something outside the rules. After the first game we discussed, we wanted to do really well, we have that much potential. We want to continue this kind of cricket”.

MCC's stance on the dismissal

Meanwhile, in their statement on Sunday clarifying the dismissal, MCC informed that it is currently listed in the ‘Unfair Play’ section of the laws, but will be moved to the ‘Run Out’ section from October 1 onwards. "Respectful debate is healthy and should continue, as where one person sees the bowler as breaching the Spirit in such examples, another will point at the non-striker gaining an unfair advantage by leaving their ground early,” BCC said in the statement, as per ICC.

"MCC's message to non-strikers continues to be to remain in their ground until they have seen the ball leave the bowler's hand. Then dismissals, such as the one seen yesterday, cannot happen. Whilst yesterday was indeed an unusual end to an exciting match, it was properly officiated and should not be considered as anything more,” the cricket lawmakers added.