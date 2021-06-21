Deepti Sharma Takes Dig At England After Hosts Fail To Dislodge India With Sledging

The Indian women’s cricket team made a remarkable comeback in the one-off Test match against England after getting a follow-on with 231 runs on board from the first innings. The India Women played a one-off Test match against the England Women in the India vs England Women schedule from 16-19 June at the Bristol County Ground. Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who scored a half-century in the 2nd innings, recently revealed her experience of the one-off Test match against England.

Deepti Sharma talks about her Test match experience

While speaking in the post-match press conference, Deepti Sharma said that when she had batted in the first innings, she picked up confidence. She further added that all she focused on at the time was playing close to the body. She also said that when she was sent at one-down in the second innings, she walked in with a different kind of confidence to approach the day, session by session, and according to the messages she was receiving from the team.

England women's team tried to sledge the duo of Sharma and Rana

Later, the Indian all-rounder also talked about the tactics that were being used by the England women’s team to get the pair of Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana out. She revealed that the England players were quipping something or the other after every ball, every over, due to which Sharma made sure that she didn't heed any of that. She also said that the England players were deliberately coming close to them, trying to distract them and as partners, both Sharma and Rana were communicating after every ball so that they stay focused on the game.

India Women vs England Women Test match proceedings

While batting first, the England women’s team posted a massive score of 396 runs with England captain Heather Knight scoring 95 runs from 175 balls. The massive score helped Heather Knight and co. pass a follow-on to the Indian team when the Mithali Raj-led Indian brigade was restricted for 231 runs in their first innings. Even a good start provided by Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, where Shafali Verma scored a brilliant 96 runs from 152 balls, couldn’t stop the follow-on.

Going into the second innings of Indian batting, Shafali Verma once again provided a brilliant batting display. She scored a brilliant knock of 63 runs which was followed by the half-century of Deepti Sharma. Sneh Rana’s unbeaten knock of 80 runs in the lower batting order helped the Indian team to end the match in a draw.

India vs England Women schedule

After the one-off Test match, India vs England Women schedule will host 3 ODI and 3 T20I matches. The first match of the ODI series is set to take place on Sunday, June 27, whereas the first match of the T20I series is set to take place on 9 July. The Indian women’s team will then embark on a series against Australia where they will play another Test match of the season.

