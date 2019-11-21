DEG Vs NOR Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Preview, Squads And Other Details

Deccan Gladiators will play Northern Warriors in the 21st match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Thursday, 21 November 2019 at 9:30 PM (IST). Let us look at the preview, match details, Dream11 top picks and other details.

DEG vs NOR Dream11 preview

This match is seen as the clash of the heavyweights of the competition. For the defending champions Northern Warriors, the match is a do-or-die situation. With two wins from five games, they need to get two points on board to stay alive in the competition for defending their title. The onus will be on the likes of the West Indian trio of Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons and Nicholas Pooran to get the job done for the Warriors.

Deccan Gladiators have also been going from strength-to-strength, losing only one game so far in the competition. Both sides have a lot of firepower in their ranks. With Kieron Pollard and Shane Watson at their disposal, Gladiator will certainly aim to continue their winning momentum.

DEG vs NOR Dream11 squad

Northern Warriors:

Darren Sammy (C), Andre Russell, Sam Billings, George Munsey, Mark Deyal, Asela Gunaratne, Lendl Simmons, Nicholas Pooran, Sikander Raza, Chris Green, Ansh Tandon, Rayad Emrit, Nuwan Pradeep, Chris Wood, Pravin Tambe and Amir Hayat.

Deccan Gladiators:

Shane Watson (C), Anton Devcich, Mohammad Shahzad, Kieron Pollard, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ben Cutting, Migael Pretorius, Fawad Ahmed, Zahir Khan, Mason Crane, Zahoor Khan, Tymal Mills, Prashant Gupta

DEG vs NOR Dream11 top picks

Keeper – Nicholas Pooran

Batters – Lendl Simmons, Shane Watson (vice-captain), Sam Billings, Kieron Pollard

All-rounders - Andre Russell (captain), Ben Cutting

Bowlers - Tymal Mills, Fawad Ahmed, Chris Wood, Nuwan Pradeep

DEG vs NOR Dream11 prediction

Looking at their current form, Deccan Gladiators are favourites to win the match.

Note: These predictions are made based on our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results from the game.