DEL Vs GUJ Dream11 Ranji Trophy Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Delhi will face Gujarat in a Round 8 fixture of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20. The match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium Stadium, Delhi on Tuesday, February 4 at 9:30 AM IST. Dhruv Shorey will captain Delhi and Priyank Panchal will lead Gujarat side. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

DEL vs GUJ Dream11 Form Guide

Delhi are currently 9th on the points table with 2 wins out of 6 matches. Their last game was against Bengal and the match ended in a draw. Their best batsmen in the game were skipper Dhruv Shorey and Jonty Sidhu. Their best bowlers were Simarjeet Singh and Vikas Mishra.

Gujarat are currently 2nd on the points table with 4 wins out of 6 games. They beat Vidarbha by 4 wickets in their last game. Their best batsmen in the game were Parthiv Patel and Chirag Gandhi. Their best bowlers in the game were Roosh Kalaria and Siddharth Desai.

DEL vs GUJ Dream11 squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

DEL vs GUJ Dream11 squad: Delhi

Dhruv Shorey, Nitish Rana, Anuj Rawat, Kunwar Bidhuri, Kunal Chandela, Hiten Dalal, Shikhar Dhawan, Jonty Sidhu, Pradeep Sangwan, Ishant Sharma, Shivam Sharma, Simarjeet Singh, Pawan Suyal, Tejas Baroka, Shivank Vashisht, Vikas Mishra, Lalit Yadav.

DEL vs GUJ Dream11 squad: Gujarat

Parthiv Patel (C), Piyush Chawla, Manprit Juneja, Roosh Kalaria, Axar Patel, Priyank Panchal, Bhargav Merai, Rujul Bhatt, Samit Gohel, Chirag Gandhi, Dhruv Raval, Chintan Gaja, Siddharth Desai, Urvil Patel, Kshitij Patel, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Kathan Patel, Tejas Patel, Yash Gardharia.

DEL vs GUJ Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Parthiv Patel (C)

Batsmen: Dhruv Shorey, Jonty Sidhu, Chirag Gandhi, Nitish Rana (VC)

All-Rounders: Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav

Bowlers: Siddharth Desai, Pradeep Sangwan, Piyush Chawla, Roosh Kalaria, Simarjeet Singh

DEL vs GUJ Dream11 prediction

Delhi will be favourites to win the match.

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.