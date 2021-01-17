DEL Vs HAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021

Delhi will lock horns with Haryana in an Elite Group ‘E’ match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The DEL vs HAR match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST from the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on January 17. Here is our DEL vs HAR Dream11 prediction, DEL vs HAR Dream11 team and DEL vs HAR Dream11 top picks.

DEL vs HAR Dream11 Prediction: Match preview

Shikhar Dhawan-led Delhi will be disappointed with what transpired in their last game against Kerala on Friday. Despite the captain's marvellous 77 off 48 and Lalit Yadav's accompanying 52* off 25 balls that took Delhi to an above par score of 212, the team's bowlers were unable to reign in the powerful Kerala team. This led to Delhi's first loss of the tournament, putting them in third place on the table with 8 points. Another loss today could mean the end of the road for Delhi while a win could take them straight to the top spot owing to their superior net run rate.

Placed in a tough group this season, Delhi are up against Kerala and Haryana who have both remained undefeated at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. With 12 points each, they are both in prime positions to go on to the second round, making Delhi's work much more difficult. Despite having far fewer 'star' players in their side, Haryana have taken on and conquered far more experienced sides at the tournament. Himanshu Rana and Shivam Chauhan have been in fine form for the team and will be a challenge to the Delhi bowling lineup.

DEL vs HAR playing 11 prediction

Delhi - Shikhar Dhawan (C), Anuj Rawat (wk), Hiten Dalal, Himmat Singh, Ayush Badoni, Pawan Negi, Nitish Rana, Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Pradeep Sangwan, Simarjeet Singh

Haryana - Chaitanya Bishnoi, Guntashveer Singh, Shivam Chauhan, Rohit Sharma (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Mohit Sharma (C), Arun Chaprana, Sumit Kumar, Himanshu Rana, Jayant Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

DEL vs HAR Key Players

Delhi - Shikhar Dhawan, Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma

Haryana - Jayant Yadav, Arun Chaprana, Himanshu Rana

DEL vs HAR Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Rohit Sharma

Batsmen – Himanshu Rana, Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana, Shikhar Dhawan (C),

All-Rounders – Lalit Yadav, Rahul Tewatia

Bowlers – Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohit Sharma

DEL vs HAR game prediction

According to our DEL vs HAR match prediction, Delhi will win this match.

Note: The DEL vs HAR Dream11 prediction and DEL vs HAR Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The DEL vs HAR Dream11 team and DEL vs HAR Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

