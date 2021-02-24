DEL Vs HIM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Match Preview

Delhi will take on Himachal Pradesh in an Elite Group D match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST from the KL Saini Ground, Jaipur on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Here is our DEL vs HIM Dream11 prediction, DEL vs HIM Dream11 team and DEL vs HIM playing 11. The DEL vs HIM live streaming is likely to be found on Disney+ Hotstar.

DEL vs HIM Dream11 prediction: DEL vs HIM match preview

Delhi after two matches are currently second on the points table behind Mumbai. After losing to Mumbai in the first match by 7 wickets, Delhi bounced back to crush Puducherry by 179 runs in the second match. They will be looking to carry on winning momentum in the upcoming match against Himachal Pradesh and register their second win on the trot.

Himachal Pradesh on the other hand, also have one win and one loss from 2 matches played so far and will be looking to upset Delhi in the upcoming contest. After losing to Maharashtra by 59 runs in their opening fixture, Himachal Pradesh got better of Rajasthan in the second match by 4 wickets to get their first points in the competition. They will be eager to continue their fine form and pick up their second win.

DEL vs HIM match prediction: Probable DEL vs HIM playing 11

DEL: Shikhar Dhawan, Dhruv Shorey, Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana, Kshitiz Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Anuj Rawat, Simarjeet Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya, Shivank Vashisht, Pradeep Sangwan (c)

HIM: Ravi Thakur, Prashant Chopra, Ankush Bains, Amit Kumar, Rishi Dhawan (c), Nikhil Gangta, Digvijay Rangi, Ayush Jamwal, Pankaj Jaswal, Mayank Dagar, Vaibhav Arora

DEL vs HIM match prediction: Top picks for DEL vs HIM Dream11 team

Dhruv Shorey

Shikhar Dhawan

Rishi Dhawan

Prashant Chopra

DEL vs HIM live: DEL vs HIM Dream11 team

DEL vs HIM live: DEL vs HIM match prediction

As per our DEL vs HIM match prediction, DEL will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The DEL vs HIM match prediction and DEL vs HIM Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The DEL vs HIM playing 11 and DEL vs HIM Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

