DEL Vs KER Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Preview

Delhi lock horns against Kerala in their upcoming Elite E Group match in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The match is slated to be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Friday and scheduled to start at 12:00 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at the DEL vs KER Dream11 prediction, playing 11, squads, and other details of the game.

Delhi walk into the match on the back of two convincing victories against Mumbai and Andhra Pradesh. With 8 points to their name, Delhi currently occupy the top spot in the Elite E Group points table. They will be hoping to continue on the winning streak and make it three in a row

Kerala, on the other hand, will walk onto the match following a massive win against Mumbai. An easy 8-wicket win against Mumbai earlier this week sees them slotted at the second spot in the Elite E Group table. Sanju Samson’s side will be hoping to come out victorious in the top of the table clash in a thrilling encounter on Friday.

DEL vs KER Dream11 team (Squads)

Delhi- Shikhar Dhawan, Anuj Rawat, Lalit Yadav, Karan Dagar, Nitish Rana, Manjot Kalra, Pawan Negi, Hiten Dalal, Pradeep Sangwan, Ishant Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Simarjeet Singh, Kshitiz Sharma, Vaibhav Kandpal, Pawan Suyal, Jonty Sidhu, Himmat Singh, Shivank Vashisht, Lakshay Thareja, Siddhant Sharma

Kerala- Abhishek Mohan, Mohammed Azharuddeen, KM Asif, Rohan Kunnummal, Basil Thampi, MD Nidheesh, Vathsal Govind, Salman Nizar, S Sreesanth, Akshay Chandran, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Sachin Baby, Vinoop Manoharan, Sudhesan Midhun, Vishnu Vinod, Jalaj Saxena,

DEL vs KER Playing 11 (predicted)

Delhi- Shikhar Dhawan, Nitish Rana, Anuj Rawat, Hiten Dalal, Pawan Negi, Lalit Yadav, Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh, Ishant Sharma, Pradeep Sangwan, Simarjeet Singh

Kerala- Sachin Baby, Robin Uthappa, Vishnu Vinod, Md Azharuddeen, Sanju Samson, Salman Nizar, Jalaj Saxena, S Midhun, Basil Thampi, KM Asif, Sreesanth S

DEL vs KER Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper-Sanju Samson

Batsmen- Himmat Singh, Sachin Baby, Nitish Rana, Robin Uthappa

Allrounder- Lalit Yadav, Jalaj Saxena

Bowlers- Ishant Sharma, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Pawan Negi

DEL vs KER Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Sanju Samson or Ishant Sharma

Vice-Captain- Jalaj Saxena or Lalit Yadav

DEL vs KER Match Prediction

Both Delhi and Kerala have made great starts in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 and will look to continue on the same. We predict a win for a thrilling encounter with Delhi walking away as winners.

Note: The above DEL vs KER Dream11 prediction, DEL vs KER Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The DEL vs KER Dream11 team and DEL vs KER Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.

