DEL Vs MUM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Stream Details

Delhi will take on Mumbai in Round 1, Elite Group D match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21 on Saturday, February 20 at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur. The DEL vs MUM live streaming will commence at 9:00 AM (IST). Here's a look at our DEL vs MUM Dream11 prediction, top picks for DEL vs MUM playing 11 and DEL vs MUM Dream11 team.

DEL vs MUM Match Preview

The contest between Delhi and Mumbai is set to be an exciting one as two of the heavyweights of India's domestic circuit are set to collide. Delhi and Mumbai haven't been in the best of forms recently as both sides failed to progress to the knockouts of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21. While Delhi crashed out of the tournament after winning three out of five matches, Mumbai could only win one game. Notably, both sides were eliminated from the quarter-finals last year in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The two domestic giants will look to put in consistent performances in this year's competition.

DEL vs MUM squads

Delhi: Pradeep Sangwan (Captain), Anuj Rawat (Wicket-keeper), Shikhar Dhawan, Manjot Kalra, Dhruv Shorey, Kshitiz Sharma, Nitish Rana, Himmat Singh, Unmukt Chand, Shivank Vashisth, Shivam Sharma, Vision Panchal, Jonty Sidhu, Lalit Yadav, Siddhant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tejas Baroka, Lakshay Thareja, Hiten Dalal, Kunwar Bidhuri, Vaibhav Kandpal, Simarjeet Singh.

Mumbai: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Aditya Tare (Wicket-keeper), Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akhil Herwadkar, Suryakumar Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Chinmay Sutar, Hardik Tamore, Shivam Dube, Aakash Parkar, Atif Attarwala, Tanush Kotian, Prashant Solanki, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shams Mulani, Atharva Ankolekar, Sairaj Patil, Sujit Nayak, Siddharth Raut, Mohit Awasthi, Tushar Deshpande.

Top picks for DEL vs MUM playing 11

Shikhar Dhawan

Nitish Rana

Shreyas Iyer

Suryakumar Yadav

DEL vs MUM Dream11 prediction: DEL vs MUM Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers: Anuj Rawat

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan (Vice-captain), Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana

All-rounders: Shams Mulani, Lalit Yadav

Bowlers: Dhawal Kulkarni, Pradeep Sangwan, Simarjeet Singh

DEL vs MUM match prediction

According to our prediction, Mumbai will be favourites to clinch the contest against Delhi.

Note: The DEL vs MUM match prediction and DEL vs MUM Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The DEL vs MUM Dream11 team and DEL vs MUM Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

SOURCE: BCCI DOMESTIC TWITTER

