DEL Vs RJS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Game Preview

Delhi (DEL) and Rajasthan (RJS) will collide in the upcoming match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 on Monday, March 1 at 9:00 AM IST. The match will be played at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Here's a look at our DEL vs RJS Dream11 prediction, probable DEL vs RJS playing 11 and DEL vs RJS Dream11 team.

DEL vs RJS Dream11 prediction: DEL vs RJS Dream11 preview

The upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy match is expected to be a cracker, considering the line-up the two teams boast of. Delhi would enter the game with Shikhar Dhawan and Himmat Singh being their best batsmen and Pradeep Sangwan leading the bowling attack. Rajasthan, on the other hand, will rely on Ashok Menaria, Mahipal Lomror and Akash Singh who are currently in good form.

DEL vs RJS live: DEL vs RJS Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Monday, March 1, 2021

Time: 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur, Rajasthan

Also Read l RJS vs MUM Dream11 prediction, team, top picks; Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 preview

DEL vs RJS Dream11 prediction: DEL vs RJS Dream11 team, squad list

DEL vs RJS Dream11 prediction: Delhi squad

Unmukt Chand, Shikhar Dhawan, Dhruv Shorey, Nitish Rana, Pradeep Sangwan, Himmat Singh, Lalit Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Hiten Dalal, Simarjeet Singh, Kshitiz Sharma, Anuj Rawat, Kunwar Bidhuri, Lakshay Thareja, Shivam Sharma, Manjot Kalra, Jonty Sidhu, Tejas Baroka, Siddhant Sharma, Shivank Vashisht, Vaibhav Kandpal, Vision Panchal

DEL vs RJS Dream11 prediction: Rajasthan squad

Ashok Menaria, Mahipal Lomror, Arjit Gupta, Abhimanyu Lamba, Aniket Choudhary, Aditya Garhwal, Tanveer Ul-Haq, Chandrapal Singh, Manender Singh, Salman Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Kothari, Ravi Bishnoi, Shubham Sharma, Shiva Chouhan, Azeem Akthar, Arafat Khan, Akash Singh, Samarpit Joshi, Ramnivas Golada, Rajat Choudhary, Ajayraj Singh, Deepak Karwasara

Also Read l DEL vs MAH Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 game preview

DEL vs RJS Dream11 prediction: DEL vs RJS Dream11 team, top picks

Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan, Lalit Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan

Rajasthan: Ashok Menaria, Mahipal Lomror, Akash Singh

DEL vs RJS Dream11 prediction: DEL vs RJS Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Manender Singh

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Nitish Rana, Himmat Singh, Ashok Menaria

All-Rounders: Mahipal Lomror, Lalit Yadav, Kshitiz Sharma

Bowlers: Akash Singh, Abhimanyu Lamba, Pradeep Sangwan

Also Read l Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Delhi vs Maharashtra live stream, Jaipur pitch and weather report

DEL vs RJS live: DEL vs RJS match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that Delhi will come out on top in this contest.

Delhi Vs Maharashtra (Vijay Hazare Trophy)

Maharashtra won the toss and elected to bat. pic.twitter.com/ZxEfAx72fB — DDCA (@delhi_cricket) February 27, 2021

Note: The DEL vs RJS match prediction and DEL vs RJS Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The DEL vs RJS Dream11 team and DEL vs RJS Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Rajasthan vs Mumbai live stream, Jaipur pitch and weather report

Image Source: Delhi_cricket/ Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.