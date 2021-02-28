DEL Vs RJS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Game Preview

Quick links:
Delhi (DEL) and Rajasthan (RJS) will collide in the upcoming match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 on Monday, March 1 at 9:00 AM IST. The match will be played at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Here's a look at our DEL vs RJS Dream11 prediction, probable DEL vs RJS playing 11 and DEL vs RJS Dream11 team.
The upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy match is expected to be a cracker, considering the line-up the two teams boast of. Delhi would enter the game with Shikhar Dhawan and Himmat Singh being their best batsmen and Pradeep Sangwan leading the bowling attack. Rajasthan, on the other hand, will rely on Ashok Menaria, Mahipal Lomror and Akash Singh who are currently in good form.
Unmukt Chand, Shikhar Dhawan, Dhruv Shorey, Nitish Rana, Pradeep Sangwan, Himmat Singh, Lalit Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Hiten Dalal, Simarjeet Singh, Kshitiz Sharma, Anuj Rawat, Kunwar Bidhuri, Lakshay Thareja, Shivam Sharma, Manjot Kalra, Jonty Sidhu, Tejas Baroka, Siddhant Sharma, Shivank Vashisht, Vaibhav Kandpal, Vision Panchal
Ashok Menaria, Mahipal Lomror, Arjit Gupta, Abhimanyu Lamba, Aniket Choudhary, Aditya Garhwal, Tanveer Ul-Haq, Chandrapal Singh, Manender Singh, Salman Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Kothari, Ravi Bishnoi, Shubham Sharma, Shiva Chouhan, Azeem Akthar, Arafat Khan, Akash Singh, Samarpit Joshi, Ramnivas Golada, Rajat Choudhary, Ajayraj Singh, Deepak Karwasara
Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that Delhi will come out on top in this contest.
Delhi Vs Maharashtra (Vijay Hazare Trophy)— DDCA (@delhi_cricket) February 27, 2021
Maharashtra won the toss and elected to bat. pic.twitter.com/ZxEfAx72fB
Note: The DEL vs RJS match prediction and DEL vs RJS Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The DEL vs RJS Dream11 team and DEL vs RJS Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
