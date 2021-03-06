DEL Vs UT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Match Preview

Delhi will lock horns with Uttarakhand in the preliminary quarter-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 on Sunday, March 7 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The match will commence at 9:00 AM (IST). The DEL vs UT live stream will be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app. Here is a look at our DEL vs UT match prediction, top picks for DEL vs UT playing 11 and the DEL vs UT Dream11 team.

DEL vs UT live: DEL vs UT match prediction and preview

Both Delhi and Uttarakhand have been been in outstanding form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The upcoming contest is of utmost importance for the two participating teams as they look to make it to the quarter-final of the tournament. Uttarakhand are currently unbeaten in the competition and have won all their five matches so far.

They will be keen to capitalize on the momentum come up with a thumping performance in the knockout fixture. Delhi have also played exceptional cricket in the domestic tournament and have lost only a single encounter. Considering the star-studded line-ups and the forms of the teams, the upcoming clash promises to be a closely fought battle.

DEL vs UT Dream11 prediction: Squads for DEL vs UT Dream11 team

Delhi Squad: Dhruv Shorey, Shikhar Dhawan, Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana, Kshitiz Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Anuj Rawat(w), Shivank Vashisht, Pradeep Sangwan(c), Simarjeet Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya, Unmukt Chand, Shivam Sharma, Hiten Dalal, Manjot Kalra, Jonty Sidhu, Tejas Baroka, Lakshay Thareja, Kunwar Bidhuri, Vaibhav Kandpal, Siddhant Sharma, Vision Panchal.

Uttarakhand Squad: Kamal Singh, Jay Gokul Bista, Kunal Chandela(c), Saurabh Rawat(w), Dikshanshu Negi, Tanush Gusain, Iqbal Abdulla, Mayank Mishra, Agrim Tiwari, Akash Madhwal, Samad Fallah, Yogesh Rawat, Vaibhav Bhatt, Vijay Jethi, Arya Sethi, Sunny Rana, Himanshu Bisht, Sanyam Arora, Pradeep Chamoli, Ankit Manor.

DEL vs UT Dream11 prediction: Top picks for DEL vs UT playing 11

N Rana

H Singh

J Bista

D Negi

DEL vs UT match prediction: DEL vs UT Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers: A Rawat, S Rawat

Batsmen: H Singh, D Shorey, J Bista

All-rounders: L Yadav (VC), N Rana (C), D Negi

Bowlers: P Sangwan, I Abdulla, S Fallah

DEL vs UT live: DEL vs UT Dream11 prediction

As per our DEL vs UT Dream11 prediction, Delhi will be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The DEL vs UT Dream11 prediction, top picks, and DEL vs UT Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The DEL vs UT match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

