Delhi Capitals ace spinner Amit Mishra receives warning for breaching COVID-19 protocol

Delhi Capitals (DC) spinner Amit Mishra received a warning from the umpire during last night's game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) after he applied saliva on the ball before bowling his first over in the match. The incident occurred just before the start of the 7th over when Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant gave the ball to Amit Mishra. The ace spinner unknowingly applied saliva to the ball trying to shine it before the start of his over. When the umpire noticed the violation of the health and safety protocol, he immediately issued a warning. Mishra conceded 11 runs in the over, which included a six over the long-off by RCB batsman Glenn Maxwell.

Mishra was entrusted again with the ball for the 9th over, in which he picked up the key wicket of Glenn Maxwell, who was looking in good form until then. Mishra eventually finished with 3 overs for 27 runs and 1 wicket to his name at an economy of 9.00. The saliva rule was implemented last year by the International Cricket Council (ICC), keeping in the COVID-19 pandemic and resumption of cricket across the world.

DC vs RCB

As far as the match is concerned, Delhi Capitals lost to RCB by just 1 run as Mohammed Siraj managed to defend 14 runs in the last over of the second innings. Batting first, RCB had posted a competitive total of 171 runs in 20 overs with the help of their experienced campaigner AB de Villiers, who scored an amazing 75 off 42 balls, including 5 maximums and 3 boundaries.

When Delhi Capitals came to bat in the second inning, they lost Shikhar Dhawan and Steve Smith early. Prithvi Shaw scored 21 off 18 before being dismissed by purple-cap holder Harshal Patel. Australian batsman Marcus Stoinis was dismissed by Harshal Patel for 22 off 17. DC's skipper Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer stayed in until the last ball as they both scored fifty each for their team. However, despite their brilliant performances with the bat, the duo couldn't take Delhi across the finish line and lost the game by 1 run.

(Image Credit: IPL)

