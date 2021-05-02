Delhi Capitals Appoint Former Indian wicket-keeper Saba Karim as Head Of Talent Search

Delhi Capitals has roped in India's former wicket-keeper Saba Karim as the Head of Talent Search. As per Delhi Capitals' official website, Saba Karim lauded the players for living in bio-bubble and away from their loved ones at a time when the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc in India. "Firstly, I would like to commend the incredible courage shown by the players during this year's IPL. It's not easy for anyone to stay away from their loved ones at this very difficult time. Yet they have stuck around, and continued playing the tournament, for which they deserve plenty of credit," said Saba Karim.

On being appointed as the Head of Talent Search by the Delhi Capitals, Saba Karim said, "I am very excited to begin my role as Talent Scout for the Delhi Capitals. The IPL has, over the years, unearthed so much talent, and continues to produce world-class action. Delhi Capitals is an exciting team to work with, and I am looking forward to help them grow further."

The 53-years-old has represented India in 1 Test and 34 ODIs, has been a national selector in the past. Up until recently, he held the position of General Manager - Cricket Operations with the BCCI. Having represented Bihar and Bengal in domestic cricket, he has over 7000 runs, 243 catches, and 55 stumpings to his name.

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings

The Northern Derby will be reignited in the 2021 VIVO Indian Premier League on Sunday as Punjab Kings prepare for a clash against the Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both sides head into that game off the back of commanding wins and will be eager to build on that momentum and string in a succession of good performances as the IPL reaches its midway stage.

Punjab Kings have a better head-to-head record against Delhi Capitals, but it was Rishabh Pant’s team who won the previous clash between these two teams. Delhi Capitals however haven’t won two games against Punjab in the same season since 2015.KL Rahul’s side have won three of the last five games against Delhi which were played in India and will be optimistic to add to that tally come Sunday.

(Image Credits: IPLT20.COM/PTI)