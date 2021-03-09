Delhi Capitals Celebrates Women's Day 2021 With Heartwarming, Inspiring Success Stories

The social media was flooded with inspirational stories and appreciation posts on Women's Day 2021. The Delhi Capitals side, who are gearing up for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, also utilized this opportunity to share four path-breaking stories of women who defied significant odds and countered several challenges in their lives. The posts received immense appreciation from all corners, and fans lauded the cricket team for their initiative.

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals celebrates Women's Day 2021 with incredible success stories

The first story shared by the franchise was of rally racer Bani Yadav. She revealed how she always wanted to take up the sport ever since she witnessed the French Grand Prix live during her childhood. However, she was not allowed to pursue her dreams. Much to everyone's surprise, she did ultimately break several barriers and participated in her first race at the age of 43. She was already a mother of two kids at that time, but her relentless determination eventually paid dividends as she became the first woman to finish 2nd in the imposing Rally De North.

The next story depicted the fascinating journey of Bhavna Paliwal, who chose to be a detective. She highlighted how during her childhood she was not included in a sports team for being a girl. She refused to take that for an excuse and strived hard for a year. She was eventually made the captain of the particular team. She currently runs her own detective agency and admits that while a number of clients doubt her potency, she has proved them wrong on multiple occasions.

The franchise also shared Mehrunnisha Shokat Ali’s remarkable journey of becoming the first female bodyguard in the streets of Hauz Khas. She admits that her aim was to join the police, but she did not receive support from her family members. However, she soon found her calling and successfully became a bouncer despite being ridiculed by her counterparts.

The final post was dedicated to India's first transgender beauty pageant winner, Nitasha Biswas. She stated how in spite of not receiving any support from her friends and family; she started her HRT (Hormone Replacement Therapy). Biswas also admitted that her father, who had initially shunned her down during the transition, also welcomed her with open arms after her success.

