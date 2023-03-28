Delhi Capitals: Check Strongest DC Playing XI As David Warner Leads Team In IPL 2023

IPL 2023: With the IPL 2023 set to start in just three days, all the teams are gearing up for the impending cricketing action that will take the center stage in the next 40-odd days. One of the franchises that will be the bearer of attention would be Delhi Capitals. The team is still searching for its maiden title and are laying hopes on the upcoming season. However, to attain that outcome DC have to get their combination right and field the strongest XI.

With Rishabh Pant not available for the forthcoming season, David Warner will be captaining the side. He will get support from Axar Patel as his deputy. Moreover, coach Ricky Pointing and director Sourav Ganguly will also be chipping in with their guidance. But in the end, all will be dependent on the eleven individuals taking the field. Who could be those 11? let's contemplate.

With the set opening pair of David Warner and Prithvi Shaw, the Delhi Capitals could be firing on all cylinders from the top. At No.3 the in-form Mitchell Marsh could become a key player in the team. But the X-factor could be one of the youngsters Sarfaraz Khan. DC have the balance in all departments, and with the arrival of Rilee Rosouw and Phil Salt, the team could go all the way this season.

DC IPL Team Player list 2023: Full squad

Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw.

DC Team 2023: Strongest Playing XI

DC probable playing XI: David Warner [c], Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan [wk], Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar & Khaleel Ahmed

DC Team 2023: Full schedule

LSG vs DC on April 1 in Lucknow at 7:30 PM IST

DC vs GT on April 4 in Delhi at 7:30 PM IST

RR vs DC on April 8 in Guwahati at 3:30 PM IST)

DC vs MI on April 11 in Delhi at 7:30 PM IST

RCB vs DC on April 15 in Bengaluru at 3:30 PM IST

DC vs KKR on April 20 in Delhi at 7:30 PM IST

SRH vs DC on April 24 in Hyderabad at 7:30 PM IST

DC vs SRH on April 29 in Delhi at 7:30 PM IST

GT vs DC on May 2 in Ahmedabad at 7:30 PM IST

DC vs RCB on May 6 in Delhi at 7:30 PM IST

CSK vs DC on May 10 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST

DC vs PBKS on May 13 in Delhi at 7:30 PM IST

PBKS vs DC on May 17 in Dharamsala at 7:30 PM IST

DC vs CSK on May 20 in Delhi at 3:30 PM IST