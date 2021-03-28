Delhi Capitals Coach Ricky Ponting Departs To India To 'get Things Started' For IPL 2021

The head coach of Delhi Capitals, Ricky Ponting has officially confirmed that he is on his way to India for IPL 2021 that gets underway on April 9. The former Australian skipper has let all his fans and well-wishers know about it on social media and it seems that he just cannot wait to land in the country and be reunited with his team.

'On my way': Ricky Ponting

Taking to the micro-blogging site, 'Punter' wrote he is safe and on his way to join Delhi Capitals as he gears up to get things started for IPL 2021.

Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals had made the finals of the previous edition that was played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which also happened to be the franchise's first final appearance in the league in 13 years. Delhi lost to the title-holders Mumbai Indians who also ended up winning their record fifth IPL crown. The Delhi-based franchise will kickstart their IPL 2021 campaign when they lock horns with the three-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10.

Meanwhile, the Shreyas Iyer-led side who had finished as the runners-up in the previous edition will be hoping to go all the way this time around.

The entirety of the IPL 2021 season will be played at neutral venues. As per the DC IPL schedule, they are slated to play three matches in Mumbai, two in Chennai, four at the newly-renovated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and five of them at Kolkata respectively.

However, DC will be in a spot of bother as their regular skipper Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of IPL 2021 due to a shoulder injury for which he will be undergoing surgery next week. Iyer had injured his shoulder while fielding at cover during the first ODI against England last week. In a pursuit to save runs for India, Shreyas Iyer dived to stop the ball struck by English opener Jonny Bairstow off pacer Shardul Thakur. Although the middle-order batsman stopped the ball, he landed awkwardly on his shoulder and he seemed to be in deep discomfort as he walked off the field and was sent for an X-ray.

