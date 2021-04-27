Delhi Capitals Come Up With Unique 'Dogs' Offer For Fans For IPL 2021; Details Revealed

While the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League is being played behind closed doors due to their COVID-19 situation in India, the franchises have come up with several new and unique methods to engage their fans. The Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals side enjoy a tremendous fanbase and they have also recently introduced a new initiative for their fans and followers. The franchise took to its social media accounts to announce the #DCDoggosOfTheDay contest.

Delhi Capitals dogs contest announced for IPL 2021

According to the latest initiative introduced by the Delhi Capitals, fans can send in pictures of their dogs on the team's matchdays along with the hashtag "#DCDoggosOfTheDay". People willing to participate in the contest will also need to tag the DC's social media accounts along with the picture and the aforementioned hashtag. Fans will stand a chance to feature their dogs on the franchise's social media handles on the side's matchdays. The franchise shared photographs of three Delhi Capitals dogs ahead of their clash against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday.

Presenting to you the #DCDoggosOfTheDay ðŸ‘‰ðŸ½ Puka, Sultan and Buzo ðŸ¶



Post your entries with the hashtag, tag us and stand a chance to feature your furry friends on upcoming matchdays ðŸ’™#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvRCB pic.twitter.com/wyfdkwLvAx — Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double MasksðŸ˜·) (@DelhiCapitals) April 27, 2021

DC vs RCB live streaming information

Delhi Capitals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 22nd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League on Tuesday, April 27. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Fans in India can catch the live telecast of the game on the Star Sports Network. The DC vs RCB live streaming will be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website from 7:30 PM IST.

The upcoming contest is of great significance for the two participating franchises as they look to claim the top spot on the IPL 2021 points table. After having played five matches each in the competition so far, both sides have lost only a single game. The Delhi Capitals are currently placed at the second place on the points table with 8 points, whereas Royal Challengers Bangalore occupy the third place with 8 points as well. The winner of the fixture has a chance to dethrone the Chennai Super Kings from the top spot.

DC squad IPL 2021

DC squad IPL 2021: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddarth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings.

