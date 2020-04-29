Delhi Capitals' Instagram Live Session With Ajinkya Rahane: Time, Date And Other Details

IPL franchise Delhi Capitals have made sure that their fans stay entertained on and off the field. As fans currently cope with the IPL suspension due to the India lockdown, the Delhi Capitals have been making sure that the fans are able to interact with their favourite stars through social media. On Wednesday, the Capitals' newest star, Ajinkya Rahane will be appearing for an Instagram live session.

Ajinkya Rahane Delhi Capitals Instagram Live details

Date: April 29, 2020 (Wednesday)

Time: 5 PM IST

Location: Delhi Capitals Instagram

Ajinkya Rahane made his name in the IPL for the Rajasthan Royals after a blockbuster season in 2012 where he scored a hundred against RCB and 98 against KXIP. Rahane became a vital cog of the Rajasthan Royals line-up and even captained the team later. After 7 years of his first ton, Rahane's second IPL ton ironically came against the Capitals in IPL 2019. He was then traded to the side before the IPL 2020 Auctions.

Ajinkya Rahane has 3,820 runs in the IPL. He has played for the Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Rising Pune Supergiant and now the Delhi Capitals. Rahane can be expected to talk about his illustrious IPL and Team India career, perhaps revealing some interesting anecdotes from his former and current teammates.

Other Delhi Capitals Instagram Live highlights

Delhi Capitals also recently hosted live sessions with some of their big players like Prithvi Shaw and Mohit Sharma. Mohit Sharma even shared an incident where MS Dhoni uncharacteristically got very angry on him and Ishwar Pandey. Young Prithvi Shaw, on the other hand, recounted an incident where he got reprimanded by Ricky Ponting for being late at training.

Looks like @RickyPonting runs a pretty tight ship in the DC camp 😆#YehHaiNayiDilli @PrithviShaw pic.twitter.com/MaWCbtVHSL — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from Home🏠) (@DelhiCapitals) April 27, 2020

