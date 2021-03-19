Delhi Capitals Jersey 2021 Released: Price, How And Where To Buy From & All Info Revealed

Delhi Capitals, formerly known as the Delhi Daredevils, have been a part of the Indian Premier League since it's inception in 2008. The Capitals have never laid their hands on the coveted IPL trophy and after a string of dismal seasons, the franchise was revamped ahead of the IPL 2019. The overhauled worked wonders as they were able to qualify for the playoffs in the IPL 2019 after a long gap of seven years where they lost to Chennai in Qualifier 2.

Delhi Capitals launch new jersey for IPL 2021

The following year in 2020, Delhi managed to make it to the final of the Dream11 IPL 2020, which also happened to be the franchise's first final appearance in the league in 13 years. Delhi lost to Mumbai in the final but their brilliant cricket enthralled the cricketing community and impressed everyone. The franchise has seen a lot of ups and downs but their fans have always stood by them with relentless support.

On Friday, the Delhi Capitals team 2021 launched their jersey for the upcoming 14th edition of the IPL. The new Delhi Capitals jersey will continue to be dominated by blue (representing stability and confidence), and red (symbolising energy, passion & aggression). The new Delhi Capitals jersey is in a darker shade of blue, however, and graduates to lighter tones. In addition to the trademark tiger stripes across the jersey, red tiger claws on the sides make the overall appeal extremely dynamic.

After the launch of the new Delhi capitals jersey, fans will be wondering how to buy Delhi Capitals jersey online? Here's how to buy Delhi Capitals jersey online and Delhi Capitals jersey price details.

How to buy Delhi Capitals jersey online?

Fans in India can lay their hands on the signature Delhi Capitals jersey as the franchise has put it on sale on their official website. One can visit the Delhi Capitals website and visit the 'shop' section for the official Delhi Capitals jersey. The Delhi Capitals jersey price is set at â‚¹1099. Apart from their match uniform, fans will also be able to shop for fan jerseys which has different colours and designs.

The DC polo T-shirts, as well as casual T-shirts, are also available on the website, the price for which is â‚¹649. They also have training joggers priced at â‚¹899. Apart from the official Delhi Capitals website, one can also visit the app or website of FanCode for the official Delhi Capitals merchandise. While the forthcoming season is scheduled to be played behind closed doors, fans can wear their favourite team's jersey to express their support while viewing the game on their television or mobile screens.

Delhi Capitals team 2021: Shreyas Iyer and co. to take on CSK in Mumbai

The entirety of the IPL 2021 season will be played at neutral venues. As per the DC IPL schedule, they are slated to play three matches in Mumbai, two in Chennai, four at the newly-renovated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and five of them at Kolkata respectively.

The Indian Summer is back ðŸ’™



The #VIVOIPL 2021 Fixtures are out and our excitement knows no bounds ðŸ¤©



Which city are you most looking forward to see DC play in? ðŸ¤”#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/Uhwb5EhOqx — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 7, 2021

DC players retained

Shreyas Iyer (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, R Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Pravin Dubey and Chris Woakes.

DC players purchased at IPL 2021 auction

Steve Smith, Manimaran Siddharth, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav, Lukman Meriwala, Vishnu Vinod, Ripal Patel and Sam Billings.

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM