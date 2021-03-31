Delhi Capitals Jersey: Price, Where To Buy Online And All Other Merchandise Details

The Delhi Capitals have shown tremendous improvement in terms of their performances in the recent past and they even managed to reach their maiden Indian Premier League final in the 13th edition of the cash-rich league. The team also is one of the most popular sides of the competition, and they enjoy a massive fanbase. While the upcoming season of the Indian T20 carnival will be played behind closed doors, fans will be able to support their favourite teams by sporting the official jerseys. The Delhi-based franchise recently revealed their new jersey, and here is how one can lay their hands on the Delhi Capitals jersey and merchandise along with the DC jersey 2021 price.

DC jersey 2021 buy: How to buy DC jersey online?

Fans in India can purchase the DC jersey online on the official website of the Delhi Capitals. One can visit the 'shop' section on the website for their latest jersey and merchandise. The DC jersey 2021 price is set at â‚¹1099. Apart from the match uniform, fans also have a host of options to choose from when it comes to the official merchandise.

The DC polo T-shirts, as well as casual T-shirts, are also available on the website, the price for which is set at â‚¹649. They also have training joggers priced at â‚¹899. Apart from the official Delhi Capitals website, one can also visit the app or website of FanCode for the official Delhi Capitals merchandise. The fans of the franchise will be keen to express their support towards the team by donning their Delhi Capitals jersey and merchandise while relishing the live-action of the matches from the comfort of their homes.

Delhi Capitals launch new jersey ahead of IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 schedule

The Rishabh Pant-led side will play their first game of the season on April 10, as they take on the Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The team showcased exemplary determination last season to make it to their first-ever IPL final and will look to come up with a similar performance this year, as well as they look to lay hands on the coveted championship trophy. Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 schedule:

Delhi Capitals team for IPL 2021

DC players retained: Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, R Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Pravin Dubey and Chris Woakes.

DC players purchased at IPL 2021 auction: Steve Smith, Manimaran Siddharth, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav, Lukman Meriwala, Vishnu Vinod, Ripal Patel and Sam Billings.

