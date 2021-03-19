Delhi Capitals Launch Official Jersey For Upcoming IPL 2021, Fans Delighted

The Delhi Capitals on Friday unveiled their official jersey for the upcoming edition of the IPL 2021 that gets underway on April 9. The brand new DC jersey will continue to be dominated by blue (representing stability and confidence), and red (symbolising energy, passion & aggression). The new Delhi Capitals jersey is in a darker shade of blue however, and graduates to lighter tones. In addition to the trademark tiger stripes across the jersey, red tiger claws on the sides make the overall appeal extremely dynamic.

As Delhi launched their new jersey for the upcoming season, the die-hard fans of the franchise just could not shy away from expressing happiness. Here are some of the reactions.

Mast ðŸ˜ðŸ”¥ — Ravi Desai ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ Champion ICT (@its_DRP) March 19, 2021

This one looks fab ðŸ˜» — Sarthak Singhal (@IM007sarthak) March 19, 2021

Can't wait for the season to begin!ðŸ’™ðŸ”¥ pic.twitter.com/2MQSjFcO8u — Yash Sharma (@YashSha56950137) March 19, 2021

Red color is backðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ — Harsh Deshwal (@IamHarshDeshwal) March 19, 2021

Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals had made the finals of the previous edition that was played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which also happened to be the franchise's first final appearance in the league in 13 years. Delhi lost to the title-holders Mumbai Indians who also ended up winning their record fifth IPL crown. The Delhi-based franchise will kickstart their IPL 2021 campaign when they lock horns with the three-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10.

Meanwhile, the Shreyas Iyer-led side who had finished as the runners-up in the previous edition will be hoping to go all the way this time around.

The entirety of the IPL 2021 season will be played at neutral venues. As per the DC IPL schedule, they are slated to play three matches in Mumbai, two in Chennai, four at the newly-renovated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and five of them at Kolkata respectively.