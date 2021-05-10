Delhi Capitals Owner Lauds Maharashtra Government For COVID-19 Crisis Management

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state from the COVID-19 pandemic across India. According to the state health department’s bulletin about Maharashtra coronavirus cases, the state has so far added 51,01,737 cases, 75,849 deaths and 44,07,818 recoveries. Maharashtra is currently under strict lockdown till May 15.

Parth Jindal impressed with Maharashtra's quick improvement in COVID-19 situation

The Maharashtra government's decision to impose a lockdown has helped leap and bounds in reducing the Maharashtra coronavirus cases count. According to the Union health ministry, Maharashtra is showing early signs of plateauing or decrease in daily cases. The Uddhav Thackeray-led government has received a lot of plaudits for its quick actions and swift decision-making which has resulted in improvement in the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra.

Delhi Capitals owner Parth Jindal was also impressed with Maharashtra's improvement. On Saturday, the businessman took to Twitter and heaped praise on Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for the spectacular crisis management. He also expressed his delight at watching life getting back to normal in the city. Jindal further lauded Mumbai for showing India the way forward.

Traffic back on the roads, street vendors up and running, cases down, hospital beds available, no oxygen shortages reported - unbelievable crisis management by the @mybmc and @CMOMaharashtra - Mumbai showing India the way - we can and will defeat the virus - Jai Hind! — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) May 8, 2021

Delhi Capitals campaign before IPL suspension

The DC camp was jolted by a huge blow ahead of IPL 2021 as their regular skipper Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the competition after injuring his shoulder during the India vs England series. With the tournament on the brink of getting underway, Delhi appointed young Rishabh Pant as the captain of the franchise, a move that received mixed reactions from the cricketing fraternity.

However, Rishabh Pant proved his critics wrong and led his side with panache and confidence before the tournament was abruptly called off due to the emergence of COVID-19 cases in IPL 2021's bio-bubble. DC started their IPL 2021 campaign with a commanding win over CSK but lost the following game against RR. The IPL 2020's finalists then went on to make a solid comeback as they won three games on a trot including a thrilling Super Over win against SRH.

Subsequently, Delhi lost the game against RCB by just one run but once again they returned with a bang and beat KKR and PBKS to go on top of the points table. At the time of the IPL suspension, Delhi Capitals led the points table with six wins and just two losses from eight games.

