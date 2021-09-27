Delhi Capitals Owner Parth Jindal Questions Indian Selectors Over T20 WC Squad Selections

As IPL 2021 Phase 2 is underway in full swing, Delhi Capitals (DC) team owner Parth Jindal on Sunday questioned the Indian selectors over Team India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021. Parth Jindal took to his Twitter handle and expressed that Team India's squad for T20 World Cup does not have 'some of our best batsman' and asked the fans to guess who the player was.

Delhi Capitals owner Parth Jindal also went on to say that the Indian selectors must be wondering about their selection. Further, Jindal also stated that 'India's best T20 spinner' has not been selected.

The selectors must be wondering why they made some of the decisions they did - our T20 World Cup squad doesn’t have some of our best batsman - any guesses who? @DelhiCapitals @BCCI — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) September 26, 2021

India’s best spinner in T20 is missing too!! @BCCIdomestic @RCBTweets — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) September 26, 2021

Fans guess names of players as Parth Jindal raises questions

As soon as Parth Jindal asked the fans to guess the player he was talking about, fans came out with their own opinion. Few guessed Jindal was talking about Delhi Capitals batsmen Shreyas Iyer or Shikhar Dhawan. Reacting to his tweet on India's best T20 spinner, fans guessed that Jindal might be talking about Yuzvendra Chahal.

I think this time Virat has 0 influence in selection orelse he would have definitely considered Chahal over Rahul chahar. — Anku (@ImVK___18) September 26, 2021

Yuzi and iyer deserve to be in 15 — ROHIT SHARMA♠️ (@rohitsaloh) September 26, 2021

You must be Joking Right

All the batsmen selected are better then Iyer

Please stop pushing your Iyer agenda — Siddhant (@CricSidd) September 26, 2021

I will make easier for everyone, he’s talking about top 3 DC batsmen — Mon (@4sacinom) September 26, 2021

Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals are looking solid with their performances in the IPL 2021 Phase 2. While opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan is the Orange Cap holder right now, Shreyas Iyer has made crucial contributions since returning to the squad after his shoulder injury.

India's squad for T20 World Cup - Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami.

(Image: AP/@Parthjindal11/Twitter)