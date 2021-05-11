Delhi Capitals provide an update on players' whereabouts, Ricky Ponting still in Maldives

Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday provided an update about the whereabouts of their squad members after the suspension of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Delhi Capitals took to social media to inform that all their players and support staff have reached back home safely, while some are in transit or quarantine. "All the Indian players and support staff have reached their respective homes," the franchise said. Meanwhile, the Australian players and staff, including head coach Ricky Ponting are presently quarantining in the Maldives.

Former Aussie skipper Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Patrick Farhart, and James Hopes are other Australians from the Delhi squad currently with Ponting in the Maldives. Delhi confirmed that all English players associated with the franchise have reached London and are currently under quarantine as per local guidelines. English cricketers Tom Curran, Chris Woakes, and Sam Billings were part of Delhi's line-up. South African star bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje have also reached their respective homes. West Indies batting powerhouse Shimron Hetmyer has also reached his home in the Caribbean.

Delhi Capitals was sitting comfortably on top of the points table after winning six out of the 8 games that the franchise played prior to the postponement of the IPL. The runners-up from IPL 2020 were looking in good touch under the leadership of their newly-appointed captain Rishabh Pant, who took over after regular skipper Shreyas Iyer suffered a shoulder injury before the commencement of the cash-rich tournament.

IPL postponed

The COVID-19 virus infiltrated the IPL bio-bubble as two players from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) camp tested positive for the disease, resulting in the rescheduling of the match that was slated to be held later in the day between RCB and KKR. Some groundsmen in Delhi also returned positive results on Monday and later it was reported that CSK's bowling coach Laxmipathy Balaji has tested positive. The matter became even worse as SRH player Wriddhiman Saha and Delhi Capitals spinner Amit Mishra tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the IPL's governing council to make the tough decision and postpone the league keeping in mind the safety and security of players and stakeholders.

