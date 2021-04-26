Delhi Capitals-SRH Super Over thriller saw THIS happen for first time in IPL history

On Sunday, cricket fans witnessed the first-ever super over of IPL 2021 edition, which was played between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The 20th game of the 60-match league ended in a tie, which was then decided by a nail-biting super over that Delhi Capitals eventually won with zero balls to spare. Almost every IPL season has seen a few matches with super overs, however, Sunday's game between SRH and DC was unique because the match saw both sides fielding spinners to bowl in the super over, which is the first time in IPL history. Never in the 14 years of the cash-rich tournament's history, both sides have used spinners to bowl the super over.

When Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner and Kane Williamson came in to bat first in the super over, Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals summoned Axar Patel to bowl the match-defining six balls. Patel conceived 7 runs off his six balls, which included a boundary. SRH used a spinner as well in the form of Afghanistan leggie Rashid Khan, who almost helped his team cross the line before Delhi batsman Shikhar Dhawan took a single off a leg-bye on the final ball.

DC vs SRH

Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the season's first super over with zero balls to spare. The nail-biting thriller had gone down to the wire as both teams fought to assert their dominance in the league going forward. Prithvi Shaw was given the player of the match award for his amazing half-century during the first inning of the game when Delhi came in to bat after winning the toss. With the help of Shikhar Dhawan, Shaw, Rishabh Pant, and Steve Smith, Delhi posted a total of 159/4 in 20 overs.

The Sunrisers came in to bat in the second inning and lost their opener, David Warner, early for just 6 runs as the Australian batsman was dismissed run-out by Kagiso Rabada. Jonny Bairstow made a quick 18-ball 38 before he was dismissed by Avesh Khan. Kane Williamson took upon the responsibility to finish the game himself and with the help of his 51-ball 66 almost won the match for Sunrisers but instead ended up with yet another tie of his IPL career. The super over ended with DC winning the game and moving a ladder up on the points table to take the second position.

