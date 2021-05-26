Delhi Capitals Star Likely To Make Test Debut On June 2; More Details Revealed

Delhi Capitals' 29-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings who has entertained cricket fans with his exploits in white-ball cricket is all set to don the whites for the first time for England. The talented cricketer has been added to the England squad for their upcoming Test series against New Zealand after Ben Foakes was ruled out because of an injury. With Jos Buttler also rested, it is a significant opportunity for Sam Billings to prove his mettle in the longer format in the absence of first-choice keepers.

Sam Billings slated to make Test debut in England vs New Zealand 2021 Test series

Billings has featured regularly in his national side for white-ball matches and has made appearances in 22 ODIs and 30 T20Is for the England side. The dynamic batter could make his much-awaited Test debut on June 2 when England take on visitors New Zealand in their Test-series opener. The Kent cricketer is likely to keep wickets in the fixture in the absence of Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Foakes.

According to the England Cricket Board's (ECB) official release, Nottinghamshire’s top-order batsman Haseeb Hameed has also been called to the squad alongside Sam Billings. An impressive performance in the two Test matches could also mean that Billings could be a part of the England squad for the subsequent five-Test series against India. He was a part of the Delhi Capitals team in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League but did not feature in a single game for the side before the tournament's sudden postponement.

Get well soon, Foakesy 🙏



Welcome Haseeb and Bilbo 👏 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 26, 2021

Ben Foakes injury update

Foakes, who has garnered immense appreciation from all corners for his superlative glovework, will not be a part of the England vs New Zealand 2021 series. The 28-year-old reportedly tore his left hamstring on Sunday. The player picked up the injury when he slipped in the dressing room at the Oval after Surrey's County Championship contest against Middlesex. According to the latest Ben Foakes injury update provided by ECB, he will be assessed by Surrey's medical team and he is expected to remain out of action for at least three months.

England vs New Zealand 2021 series

According to the England cricket's schedule for 2021, the team will next be seen in action in June when they take on New Zealand in red-ball matches. The England vs New Zealand 2021 Test series consists of two Test matches starting from June 2. The first Test match will take place from June 2 to 6 at Lord’s. The second Test match will take place from June 10 to 14 at the Edgbaston.

Image source: AP