Delhi Capitals Star Shimron Hetmyer Set To Have Difficult 2021 Financially; Here Is Why

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was postponed indefinitely by the IPL GC and the BCCI on Tuesday after players and staff members of different teams started testing positive for Covid-19 inside the bio-bubble environment. Before the suspension of the league, the Delhi Capitals were at the top of the IPL 2021 points table. Shimron Hetmyer played a prominent role in the success of the Delhi Capitals in the 2021 season.

However, the star player of the Delhi Capitals might have to face a challenging financial year after the IPL suspension. Fans saw some match-winning numbers from the Shimron Hetmyer IPL 2021 season where the left-handed batsmen scored 84 runs in 6 matches. Before the suspension of the IPL 2021, Hetmyer had a phenomenal average of 84 with a strike rate of 204.87. Despite this performance, Hetmyer won’t receive his complete IPL salary yet.

After the IPL suspension, the IPL players will be facing a delay in their salary for months till the IPL gets concluded in a later period. According to the terms of the IPL contract, the players get their salaries in three equal instalments. The first instalment was paid at the beginning of the league but the remaining two instalments will be on hold till the conclusion of the league, probably in the month of September or at the end of the year.

Shimron Hetmyer IPL salary for 2021 was fixed at INR 7.75 crores when he was retained by the Delhi Capitals, but he will receive only 33% of this salary till the IPL 2021 is concluded. Moreover, Hetmyer has also failed to secure a contract with Cricket West Indies for the 2021-2022 season. Even after having prominent numbers, he failed to secure a contract due to fitness issues.

According to various unconfirmed reports, the Shimron Hetmyer net worth is estimated to be around USD 1 million (approx. INR 7.34 crores). He made his IPL debut with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2019 for a price of INR 4.2 crores. His total IPL salary stands at INR 19.7 crores. Hetmyer played for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 2020 season of the Caribbean Premier League. For his tenure with Amazon Warriors, Hetmyer earned around USD 63,000 (approx. INR 47 lakh).

Disclaimer: The above Shimron Hetmyer net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the above-mentioned figures.

