Delhi Capitals Team 2021 Owners To Mentor Sports Startups In India With New Venture

The Delhi Capitals team made a roaring start to their IPL 2021 campaign beating Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener. The Delhi Capitals team 2021 defeated the three-time champions by 7 wickets courtesy fine half-centuries from DC openers, Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan. Following the CSK vs DC result, the Rishabh Pant-led side is currently at the top of the points table while CSK are rooted to the bottom.

As the Pant-led side prepares to take on Rajasthan Royals in their next match, Delhi Capitals owners JSW Sports made a major announcement regarding their partnership with India Accelerator to mentor startups working in the sports arena. The partnership aims to mentor startups working in the sports arena, sports data, gaming and e-sports, and create a holistic ecosystem for them, a statement said.

According to a PTI report, as a part of the partnership, both firms will jointly offer a 16-week long accelerator programme to a cohort of five to seven seed-stage startups, it added. The programme will cover areas such as sports data analysis, wearables and performance, e-sports, stadiums and venues, fan engagement followed by extensive support and funding.

The selected startups in the programme will gain product and technical support, strategic delivery guidance, opportunities for concept testing, and network-building opportunities.

The closure of the programme will involve a demo day attended by corporates, venture capital firms, mentors, and other partners, as well as external investors, the statement said. The programme will also see the appointment of one selection and execution board comprising representatives from both parties.

The board will carry out and manage timelines set for screening and sourcing, onboarding and acceleration of startups, mentoring board formation to ensure the pre-set growth milestones are met along with marketing and promotion of the vertical, among others, the statement said.

Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 schedule

After beating CSK in the first match, the Delhi Capitals team 2021 will next take on Rajasthan Royals in their second fixture at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on April 15. The team is slated to play three matches in Mumbai, two in Chennai, four at the newly-renovated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and five at Kolkata respectively. Here's a look at the entire Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 schedule:

Delhi Capitals team 2021

Rishabh Pant (Captain) Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Pravin Dubey, Chris Woakes, Steve Smith, Manimaran Siddharth, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav, Lukman Meriwala, Vishnu Vinod, Ripal Patel and Sam Billings.

