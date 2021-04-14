Delhi Capitals Team 2021 Records Staggering ₹65 Crore In Sponsorship Revenues For 2021

With a huge 7-wicket win over the experienced MS Dhoni and his Chennai Super Kings side, the Delhi Capitals have had a perfect start to their IPL 2021 campaign. Taking over the reins from the injured Shreyas Iyer, new skipper Rishabh Pant has led DC to the top of the IPL 2021 points table right at the beginning of the season, making it clear that he is not to be underestimated. One of the fastest-growing and most exciting sides in the IPL, it seems that DC are not only flourishing on the field but also off it.

Delhi Capitals team 2021 snap up sponsors

Having risen from the ashes of the failing Delhi Daredevils side, DC have finished 3rd and 2nd in the competition in their last two years respectively. Eyeing the elusive trophy this season, it looks like the Delhi Capitals have finally unlocked the secret to success at the IPL. With their perfect mix of youth and experience, the side has attracted a legion of fans, who, in turn, have attracted a number of all-important sponsorship deals for the team. According to a report by InsideSport, the Delhi Capitals team 2021 has added a massive 25 partners to their growing list of sponsors this season - nine more than in 2020.

Talking about the spectacular growth the team has already witnessed this season, Delhi Capitals Interim CEO Vinod Bisht told E4M that “This has been the best year ever for Delhi Capitals in terms of sponsorship revenues. We have touched INR 65 crore on the back of the solid performance and resurgence of the team". At a time when many teams are struggling to attract attention due to the closing up of traditional sponsor revenue streams due to the pandemic, Bisht believes that DC's quick switch to digital media and content has helped them not only retain their older partners, but also add brands to their team.

“Delhi Capitals quickly pivoted focus to maximising the potential of their digital content and social media, to add value to their partners. The upward trajectory of the team’s digital strategy is evident by the record 450 million views garnered on its video content in 2020. Last year, the franchise also witnessed a follower growth of 32% on Facebook and Instagram, the highest among all teams,” Bisht said. As of now, DC is sponsored by the JSW Group, GMR. Jio, LG, Optimum Nutrition, Colgate, Nissin, Acko, PhonePe, MX Taka Tak, Wrogn Active, Cornitos, Evolut and OctaFX.

Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 schedule

With their first match against CSK done and dusted, the Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 captain Rishabh Pant will lead his side against Sanju Samson and the Rajasthan Royals on April 15. Currently at the 1st place on the IPL 2021 points table, DC are followed by the Mumbai Indians in 2nd place, Punjab Kings in 3rd and the Royal Challengers Banglore in 4th place. Here is the entire Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 schedule.

