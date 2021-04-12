Delhi Capitals Team 2021 Social Media Admin Starts THIS Petition On R Ashwin And Dhawan

Expectantly jubilant after their win over the Chennai Super Kings in their first game of the season, the Delhi Capitals team 2021 gathered together for a promotional shoot at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai. In a video shared on the team's social media, Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan can be seen trying to get spin king R Ashwin to shake a leg with them along with DC newbie Umesh Yadav. The step — called the shoulder drop — is one of Ash's favourites from the popular 'Vaathi Coming' song. However, the spinner seems to be all danced out for the time being, leading to a petition from the DC admin to get him back on his feet.

Delhi Capitals team 2021: Prithvi Shaw, Dhawan dance to victory

Having already uploaded two videos of himself doing the famous 'shoulder drop' step from Vaathi Coming, R Aswin's reluctance to get into the song may have something to do with his slightly under average performance in the CSK vs DC game. Going for an expensive 11.75 per over, Ashwin ended his first outing at the IPL 2021 with figures of 47-1. Hence, despite the gentle coaxing of his teammates, it seems that Ash has decided to put off doing the dance for now. However, with the Delhi Capitals admin starting a 'petition' on Twitter, Ashwin may, in the end, have to bow to fan pressure and put on a show for the DC squad. The petition has 5.4k likes and 170 comments on Twitter as of now.

CSK vs DC result: Shikhar Dhawan IPL 2021 opener

After his rollercoaster comeback to the Indian white-ball side ended with him making totals of 67 and 98, the Shikhar Dhawan IPL 2021 got off to an impressive start on Saturday. Opening for the team as they chased CSK's seemingly tough total of 188, Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw put on a match-winning partnership of 138 off 82 balls. With ten 4s and two 6s, 85 of these runs came off the bat of the experienced Shikhar Dhawan, who was declared the Man of the Match after the Capitals won the match by 7 wickets and with 8 balls remaining.

Adding to his tally, Aussie allrounder Marcus Stoinis made 14 off 9 while new captain Rishabh Pant (15 off 12) finished the game off in style with a boundary off Shardul Thakur. Returning to the CSK outfit after a year's gap, Suresh Raina also played a brilliant knock of 54 off 36, albeit in a losing cause, while Sam Curran added a quickfire 34 to Chennai's total. The CSK vs DC result means that the Capitals will begin their IPL 2021 season atop the points table with a net run rate of +0.779.

Image Credits: Delhi Capitals Twitter