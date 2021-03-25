Delhi Capitals Team 2021 Star Chris Woakes Chooses Between ₹1.5 CR And Top England Honour

Playing in the Indian Premier League is every cricketer's dream and with World T20 scheduled to take place in India this year, both Indian and international cricketers will be looking to play each and every match in the tournament to get some match practice before the mega tournament. Recently, England all-rounder Chris Woakes, who is a part of the Delhi Capitals team 2021, gave a huge statement regarding his availability for the home Test series. England will take on New Zealand before the latter will take on India in the World Test Championship final.

Chris Woakes prioritizes IPL over Test cricket

While speaking to The Guardian, Woakes said that he would opt to miss a Test at home in case his IPL team Delhi Capitals enter the final of the tournament. Woakes said that if he is not in the Delhi Capitals playing XI, he will speak to coach Ricky Ponting. He said that he wants to play at Lord’s, as his record at the venue speaks for itself but those Tests were arranged late. The IPL final is scheduled on May 30, which could mean Woakes may miss the first Test against New Zealand on June 2 at the Lord’s.

The 32-year-old said that England want players to broaden their horizons in the IPL and, at this stage of his career, these opportunities won’t keep coming up even if it means missing the Test. He also added that playing in the final in May is an “opportunity” that won’t come easy for him as he looks to get selected for this year’s T20 World Cup in India. Speaking about preparation for the T20 World Cup, the all-rounder said that he doesn't want to rule out the chances of making it to T20 World Cup and currently he is looking to work on my variations, death bowling and explore some power-hitting options to give England team and skipper Eoin Morgan a reminder of what he can do.

Speaking about the Chris Woakes IPL 2021 participation, the player was retained by Delhi Capitals despite him pulling out of the last edition due to family reasons and the cricketer will be joining his Delhi teammates in Mumbai on Sunday ahead of the IPL 2021 which is set to begin from April 9 in Chennai. The Chris Woakes IPL 2021 salary stands at INR 1.5 crore.

Delhi Capitals team 2021 and Shreyas Iyer injury

Speaking about the Delhi Capitals team 2021, the franchise retained most of its players from last year's team and they strengthened the squad by signing Steve Smith and Tom Curran at the IPL 2021 auction. However, the team received a major blow as their skipper Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury he sustained during the India vs England 1st ODI. The current Shreyas Iyer injury status is that the cricketer is set to undergo surgery on his left shoulder as he is currently in severe pain. Iyer has been ruled out of the ODI series as well as the IPL 2021.

Steve Smith IPL 2021 contract

Meanwhile, Smith is set to play for the Delhi Capitals franchise in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. The former Australian captain was earlier released from the Rajasthan Royals camp on January 20. As per the auction proceedings, the Steve Smith IPL 2021 price is worth â‚¹ 2.2 crore.

Chris Woakes stats

Speaking about the Chris Woakes stats, the cricketer has featured in 38 Tests, 104 ODIs and 8 T20Is, picking up a total of 268 wickets. He has also featured in 18 IPL matches, picking up 25 wickets.

Image: Chris Woakes / Twitter