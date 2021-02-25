Delhi Capitals Team 2021 Star Marcus Stoinis Finds Form Before IPL With 37-ball 78: WATCH

Dynamic all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has established himself as a mainstay in Australia's limited-overs side. The 31-year-old is a vital cog in his national side, and he has contributed significantly towards the success of his team in white-ball matches. The player on yet another occasion showcased how destructive he is with the bat as he played a scintillating knock against New Zealand in the second T20I of their five-match series at University Oval, Dunedin.

New Zealand vs Australia: Marcus Stoinis entertains with a blistering 47-ball 78

The Australian team have had a dismal start to their New Zealand tour as they faced an embarrassing 53-run loss in their opening T20 fixture. After being bowled out for 131, it was imperative for them to come up with a stronger batting performance in their subsequent fixture. Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second encounter.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Nears Sir Don Bradman Record After Achieving Rare Landmark Vs England

The home team batted exceedingly well to post an imposing total of 219 in the crucial contest. While Martin Guptill with his 97 was the top scorer for them, Kane Williamson (53) and Jimmy Neesham (45*) also chipped in with valuable contributions. Chasing such a massive target against a formidable bowling attack was never going to be easy for the Australian side, however, Marcus Stoinis gave them a glimmer of hope with his exploits.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli And RCB Coach Mike Hesson Memes Rule Twitter After Kyle Jamieson Flop Show

The swashbuckling batsman slammed 78 from just 47 deliveries with a help of 7 fours and 5 stunning sixes. Along with Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams also treated fans with an exhilarating knock of 45 from 15 balls. In spite of the fabulous batting performance from the two, Australia ultimately lost the closely-fought battle by 4 runs.

New Zealand vs Australia

Australia are scheduled to play five T20I matches in New Zealand. The hosts have already scored thumping victories in the first two matches, and the visitors must win their upcoming clash in order to save the series. The New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20 will be played at Westpac Stadium, Wellington on March 3.

ALSO READ | Suryakumar Yadav Celebrates India Call-up With 58-ball 133 In Vijay Hazare Trophy Match

Marcus Stoinis IPL 2021:

The Shreyas Iyer-led team had their most successful season in the cash-rich league last year, where they also managed to break the jinx to enter their maiden final. They have ended up retaining a majority of core Delhi Capitals players and have also acquired services of several prominent cricketers to further strengthen their already star-studded line-up. Interestingly, Daniel Sams was with the franchise in the previous edition will not be a part of the Delhi Capitals team 2021, as he was traded to the Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the IPL auction.

ALSO READ | Virender Sehwag Names Ex-player Who Influenced Sourav Ganguly To Make Him Open: WATCH

Delhi Capitals team 2021

Delhi Capitals players: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, and M Siddharth.

Daniel Sams RCB update

Image source: Cricket Australia Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.