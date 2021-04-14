Delhi Capitals Team 2021 Struck With 'Another' COVID-19 Positive Case Ahead Of RR Match

Last year's finalists Delhi Capitals have been dealt with another major blow as overseas pacer tested positive for COVID-19. Previously, all-rounder Axar Patel tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is in isolation since. This is set to peg Delhi back, who are set to take on Rajasthan on Thursday in Mumbai.

The Anrich Nortje IPL 2021 start is set to face a delay after testing positive for COVID-19. Sources in the know of developments spoke to ANI to provide an update of the same. They said that Nortje came in with a negative report, but has unfortunately tested positive now while undergoing quarantine.

As per the BCCI's SOP, any player/support staff who tests positive for COVID-19 must isolate in the designated area outside the bio-secure environment for a minimum of 10 days from the date of collection of the sample which resulted in a positive RT-PCR report or the first day of symptoms, whichever is earlier. Nortje was last seen in the series against Pakistan where he played the first two ODIs and then he made his way to India to take part in the IPL. After landing in Mumbai, Nortje was undergoing the mandatory seven days of quarantine and so, did not feature in Delhi Capitals' opening match against the Chennai Super Kings on April 10.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals also provided an Axar Patel health update and said that the left-arm spinner was doing better and will be ready to join the team soon. Delhi Capitals director Mustafa Ghouse said that Saturday will be the tenth day of his mandatory quarantine. Following which if he were to test negative in a couple of tests, he will be available for selection.

The situation continues to worsen for the Delhi Capitals squad as Anrich Nortje is the second player to test positive for the novel coronavirus. Meanwhile, captain Shreyas Iyer was already ruled out for the IPL 2021 after suffering a shoulder injury earlier. As a result, Ricky Ponting and the rest of the Delhi Capitals management have handed over the reins of the team to Rishabh Pant. Below is the full list of the Delhi Capitals squad.

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddarth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings.