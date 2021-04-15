Delhi Capitals Team 2021's Theme Song 'Roar Macha' Gets New Flavour To It: WATCH

The Delhi Capitals team have shown tremendous improvement in their on-field performances in the last two seasons of the Indian Premier League. The side made it to their maiden IPL final last year and locked horns with the Mumbai Indians in the ultimate clash of the tournament. The Delhi-based team enjoys a massive fan following among the masses, and the franchise recently took to their social media accounts to share a fan's special rendition of their 2021 theme song 'Roar Macha'

Delhi Capitals fan gives the DC team theme song a new twist

The Delhi Capitals team theme song 'Roar Macha' has received immense appreciation from all corners as fans have accepted the Amit Trivedi-composed song with open arms. However, a young DC fan, Hemant, has come up with his own unique version of the song. The franchise took to their social media accounts to share Hemant's rendition with their followers. The boy is seen playing various musical instruments, all by himself in the particular video.

The Delhi Capitals claimed a comprehensive victory in their opening encounter of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League against the Chennai Super Kings. They are currently placed second on the points table and have an opportunity to become the table-toppers with winning their upcoming clash against Rajasthan Royals. The Rishabh Pant-led DC team will take on RR at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, April 15.

RR vs DC live streaming and RR vs DC live scores

Fans in India can catch the RR vs DC live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app, whereas the live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network from 7:30 PM (IST). For the RR vs DC live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the tournament.

Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 schedule

Every team is set to play at a neutral venue and all teams will play at 4 out of 6 venues during the league stage. 11 doubleheaders where 6 teams will play 3-afternoon matches & two teams will play two afternoon matches are scheduled for the marquee tournament. Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata & Bengaluru will host 10 matches each while Ahmedabad and Delhi will host 8 matches each, between April 9 and May 30. Here is the Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 schedule -

Delhi Capitals team 2021

Delhi Capitals team 2021: Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, R Ashwin, Rishabh Pant (C and WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Pravin Dubey, Chris Woakes, Steve Smith, Manimaran Siddharth, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav, Lukman Meriwala, Vishnu Vinod, Ripal Patel and Sam Billings.

