Delhi Capitals Team See 50% Jump In Sponsorship Revenues From 2020; More Details Here

The Delhi Capitals team have shown tremendous improvement in their on-field performances in the last two editions of the Indian Premier League. The side also made it to their maiden Indian Premier League final last year but ultimately lost the all-important contest against Mumbai Indians. Their improved performance has also had a significant impact when it comes to their sponsorship revenues for the 14th edition of the cash-rich league.

Delhi Capitals observe a 50% rise in their sponsorship revenue

While many franchises have observed a considerable dip in terms of their sponsorship revenues as the upcoming season of the T20 competition also is scheduled to be played behind closed doors, the Delhi Capitals have fared exceedingly well. According to an official statement by the franchise, they have secured their highest-ever sponsorship revenue. Their brand value also has grown exponentially after their fabulous performance in the previous edition, and it has led to a staggering 50% rise in their sponsorship revenues.

Delhi Capitals CEO Vinod Bisht, in an official statement, suggested that the Delhi Capitals franchise is committed to achieving greater heights both on and off the field. He credited their forward-looking marketing strategy for their success as the team secured their highest-ever sponsorship revenue at a time where global sports brands have struggled because of commercial uncertainties. Moreover, he also pointed out that the team's star-studded line-up and the strong connection with their fanbase also played a major role in making Delhi Capitals a lucrative avenue for brands. They have announced their association with as many as 25 brands fot the season.

Delhi Capitals owners

The Delhi Capitals franchise was founded in 2008 as the Delhi Daredevils. They were rechristened as the Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2019 season of the Indian Premier League. The franchise is jointly owned by the GMR Group and the JSW Group.

Delhi Capitals captain 2021

While several names like Steve Smith, R Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant were floated around, the Delhi Capitals think tank has gone ahead with Rishabh Pant. The swashbuckling left-hander has been in scintillating form in the recent past and has played some outstanding knocks in international cricket for team India. The franchise has given him the crucial responsibility of leading the side for the upcoming season. The Delhi Capitals captain 2021 announcement was made on the team's official Twitter account.

Rishabh Pant will be our Captain for #IPL2021 âœ¨@ShreyasIyer15 has been ruled out of the upcoming season following his injury in the #INDvENG series and @RishabhPant17 will lead the team in his absence ðŸ§¢#YehHaiNayiDilli — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 30, 2021

Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 schedule

The Rishabh Pant-led side will play their first game of the season on April 10, as they take on the Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The team showcased exemplary determination last season to make it to their first-ever IPL final and will look to come up with a similar performance this year, as well as they look to lay hands on the coveted championship trophy. Here is the Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 schedule:

Which city are you most looking forward to see DC play in? ðŸ¤”#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/Uhwb5EhOqx — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 7, 2021

Delhi Capitals team for IPL 2021

Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, R Ashwin, Rishabh Pant (C and WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Pravin Dubey, Chris Woakes, Steve Smith, Manimaran Siddharth, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav, Lukman Meriwala, Vishnu Vinod, Ripal Patel and Sam Billings.

