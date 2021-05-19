Delhi Capitals Team Owner Parth Jindal's Contributions To Indian Sport On 31st Birthday

Delhi Capitals team owner Parth Jindal is known to have a keen interest in sport and is also associated with a number of prominent sporting ventures. He is the Director of JSW Sports, which is a part of the JSW Group and apart from his other business commitments he ensures that he works towards the development of sports in the country. Jindal rings in his 30th birthday on Wednesday, May 19. On his birthday, here we take a look at how he has contributed to the Indian sporting sector over the years.

Delhi Capitals owners: Parth Jindal's association with IPL and ISL

The 31-year-old joined the JSW Group in 2012 and since then has become an integral part of the Indian multinational conglomerate. He has since then become a key decision-maker in the company. While he also holds a top position in companies like JSW Paints, JSW Cements and JSW USA, he has also worked significantly in the sporting sector as the Director of JSW Sports. He currently serves as the Chairman of the Delhi Capitals team.

JSW Sports 50% of the Delhi Capitals franchise in 2018 to become the joint owners of the cricket team alongside the GMR Group. The Delhi Capitals owners JSW Sports' association in franchise-based leagues is not just limited to the cash-rich league. The company also owns and manages the football club Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League.

Inspire Institute of Sport

The Inspire Institute of Sport is situated in Vijayanagar, Karnataka, and was founded by Parth Jindal. The sports facility sprawls over 42 acres and it provides Indian athletes with high-performance training centres. Moreover, the JSW-run Sports Excellence program provides training to elite Olympic athletes from India. Moreover, the company also focuses on the overall development of the sportsperson. JSW Sports is also into talent management and it manages the business deals of a number of Indian players and athletes.

