Delhi Capitals Twitter Jumps On The 'Chellam Sir' Meme Train With This Hilarious Tweet

Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man 2 which released recently created quite a buzz among fans. Not only have the fans liked the web series which is currently being aired on Amazon Prime but it has also received good reviews from critics. While all the characters have done a brilliant job in their given roles one person who has captured the attention of fans is Chellam Sir, a role played by Tamil actor Uday Mahesh.

Despite receiving limited screen time actor Uday Mahesh has made a great impact with the portrayal of the Chellam Sir character. In the web series, Chellam Sir helps Srikant Tiwari and other members of the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC) in their investigation in every possible way. Following his fantastic performance, fans decided to commemorate his role with Chellam Sir memes which have gone viral on Twitter. Indian Premier League team Delhi Capitals also decided to join the bandwagon by trolling their star pacer.

Family Man Season 2 memes: Delhi Capitals Twitter handle trolls Avesh Khan with Chellam Sir memes

Delhi Capitals Twitter handle posted a collage picture on Thursday in which one image had edited dialogue of Chellam Sir along with a picture of Avesh Khan's face being photoshopped. In another image, the cricketer can be seen celebrating wickets he picked up during the IPL 2021 tournament. Here's Delhi Capitals tweet:

Avesh Khan during the IPL 2021 was in terrific form due to which he received praises from many cricket experts. The pacer played 8 matches and took 14 wickets with an economy rate of 7.70. The 24-year-old is currently in England as a substitute bowler with the Indian team.

IPL 2021 date out with UAE set to play the host

The IPL 2021 season was suspended on May 4 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases inside the bio bubble, however, fans and cricketers were given great news last month with BCCI updates on IPL 2021 dates. As per BCCI, the remaining matches of the IPL 2021 season will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) considering the monsoon season in India in the months of September-October this year.

NEWS 🚨 : BCCI to conduct remaining matches of VIVO IPL in UAE.



More details here - https://t.co/r7TSIKLUdM #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/q3hKsw0lkb — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2021

The first match on resumption will be played on September 19 while the final will be hosted on October 15 — the day India will be celebrating Dussehra this year. Before the tournament was suspended Delhi Capitals were leading the points table with 12 points after 6 wins from 8 matches played. The Rishabh Pant-led team played their last match against Punjab Kings which they won by 7 wickets.

Image: Delhi Capitals / Twitter