Delhi Capitals' U-14 Competition Sees Arnav Bugga Replicate MASSIVE Ravi Shastri Feat

Delhi Capitals are keen for young talent to find the right pathway to showcase their success and the Under-14 League is one of their ventures in identifying potential stars for the future. The 16-team tournament is being organised to provide a platform for both boys and girls from the U-14 level to showcase their talent. The tournament has seen some breathtaking action, with Arnav Bugga replicating Ravi Shastri's epic record.

Also Read: Kevin Pietersen Arrives In India, Issues Huge Warning To Former Rival Yuvraj Singh

IPL 2021: Arnav Bugga hits 6 sixes in Delhi Capitals in sterling knock

LB Shastri CC's Captain Arnav Bugga struck six sixes in an over during his innings of 155 runs (off 65 balls) against Harry CA. The skipper, who cracked 18 fours and 11 sixes in his innings, led his team to a 276-run victory over the Harry CA side. Bugga is one of the few Indians to have hit six sixes in an over. Ravi Shastri became the first Indian and the second overall in the globe to hit the landmark after he hit Baroda's left-arm spinner, Tilak Raj, for 36 in his over. Shastri was on the commentary team when Yuvraj Singh had reached the milestone, as he hit Stuart Broad for six sixes during the 2007 T20 World Cup.

Also Read: PSL 2021 Fan Holds Placards For Ben Cutting's Wife And TV Anchor Erin Holland; See Picture

4️⃣ Pools

1️⃣6️⃣ Teams

3️⃣1️⃣ Matches



From tomorrow until March 6th, Delhi's best young cricketers will take the limelight 🤩#DCJuniorLeague2021 #YehHaiNayiDilli #DCCricketAcademy pic.twitter.com/wTp1dObzEE — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 20, 2021

Along with Bugga, Telefunken CC's Shaurya Seth blazed his way to 221 runs off 124 balls against Push CCE on his 13th birthday to help his team set a total of 455/2, which is the highest team total of the competition so far. Seth, who smashed 30 fours and 4 sixes in his innings, was ably supported by Kunal Sangwan (101* off 69 balls). The Telefunken CC side defeated Push CCE by a whopping 360 runs. A total of 16 matches have been played in the DC Junior League 2021 so far and Sonnet, Telefunken CC, Baba Haridas CA and Wonders CC have already qualified for the quarter-finals.

Also Read: Ravichandran Ashwin Nominated For ICC Player Of The Month Award For All-round Heroics

"The purpose of this league was to give children the much-needed competitive exposure which they had missed in the last one year. Over 240 kids between 10-13 years of age have been playing their hearts out and expressing their hunger for the game," said Jagrit Anand, Head of DC Academies, on the competition. "The tournament has already seen some great records with a 13-year-old boy scoring a double century and another one hitting 6 sixes in an over. There's a lot more to come in the next week of the competition".

Also Read: Dale Steyn Has Case Of Sour Grapes? Fans Lash Out At Ex-RCB Star For Picking PSL Over IPL

(Image Courtesy: Delhi Capitals)

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.