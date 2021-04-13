Delhi Capitals' Umesh Yadav Takes Mid-air One-handed Stunner During Practice Game: Watch

Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Umesh Yadav took an absolute blinder during a practice game on Tuesday, the video of which was shared by the franchise on social media. Umesh Yadav, who is looking in good form and prime fitness, was bowling to his Indian teammate Ajinkya Rahane when he received a return catch and quickly responded to take a "mid-air one-hand stunner". Delhi Capitals shared the video on Twitter, where it has already garnered more than 5,000 views and over 600 likes.

Yadav was part of the Indian red-ball squad that toured Australia between late 2020 and early 2021. The Indian pacer suffered a calf injury during his stay in Australia and had to return home mid-series. Yadav was picked up again to play for India during the final two Test matches against England in March.

Umesh Yadav in IPL

The 33-year-old was picked up by Delhi Capitals earlier this year during the mini-auction for his base price of Rs. 1 crore. He was released by his previous team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) prior to the auction and was picked up by the Delhi franchise, where he had started his career. Yadav did not play in Delhi's first game against Chennai on Saturday and he is unlikely to play until other Indian fast bowlers, including Ishant Sharma are given a go.

After beating CSK in the first match, the Delhi Capitals team 2021 will next take on Rajasthan Royals in their second fixture at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on April 15. The team is slated to play three matches in Mumbai, two in Chennai, four at the newly-renovated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and five at Kolkata respectively.

(Image Credit: Twitter/DelhiCapitals)

