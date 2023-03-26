Last Updated:

DC Vs MI Final Highlights: Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 7 Wickets To Win WPL 2023

DC vs MI Live Cricket score: Delhi Capitals are currently locking horns against Mumbai Indians in the final of the TATA WPL 2023 on Sunday. Catch ball-by-ball commentary and live score updates of the WPL 2023 match today. Get all the latest updates from the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians on republicworld.com.

Vishal Tiwari
WPL 2023 Final: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

Image: BCCI

23:39 IST, March 26th 2023
Nat Sciver-Brunt wins POTM award

"It was very special, glad I was able to stick it out when the pressure was on and stay till the end. I found it tough but Harman was sweeping her way, she and Amelie took the pressure off me. We knew if I was there at the end, we'd win. We gave a few boundaries in the end, but it was still a good total for us. The win means a lot, it's very special," Sciver-Brunt said after the match. 

22:45 IST, March 26th 2023
DC vs MI Live Score: Mumbai Indians win inaugural WPL trophy

Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets to win the inaugural WPL trophy. 

22:39 IST, March 26th 2023
DC vs MI Live Score: Nat Sciver-Brunt scores her 3rd fifty in WPL

Nat Sciver-Brunt has scored her third half-century of the tournament. She is helping Mumbai chase down the target against Delhi Capitals. 

22:29 IST, March 26th 2023
DC vs MI Live Score: Harmanpreet goes for 37

Harmanpreet Kaur has been run out by Shikha Pandey for 37 off 39 balls. Mumbai Indians are 95/3 in 16.1 overs. 

22:15 IST, March 26th 2023
DC vs MI: Harmanpreet, Sciver-Brunt rebuild for Mumbai

Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt are rebuilding for Mumbai Indians with an amazing partnership. Mumbai Indians are 81/2 in 14 overs.

21:39 IST, March 26th 2023
Jess Jonassen removes the dangerous Hayley Matthews

Delhi breath a heave of relief as Hayley Matthews fails to capitalise. Jess Jonassen has her scalp.

21:28 IST, March 26th 2023
Delhi claim first wicket

Delhi draw first blood as Radha Yadav dismisses Yastika Bhatia who could only manage a paltry four runs.

21:22 IST, March 26th 2023
Mumbai start on a cautious note

Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia opening for Mumbai Indians as they will look to provide a good start to their team.

21:06 IST, March 26th 2023
DC vs MI Live Score: Delhi Capitals post 131/9 in 20 overs

Shikha Pandey and Radha Yadav forged an unbeaten 52-run partnership to help Delhi post a competitive total. Mumbai Indians need 132 runs to win. 

20:55 IST, March 26th 2023
DC vs MI Live Score: Delhi cross 100-run mark in 19th over

Delhi Capitals cross the 100-run mark in the 19th over. Shikha Pandey smashed a massive six off Issy Wong's bowling. 

20:47 IST, March 26th 2023
DC vs MI Live Score: Taniya Bhatia departs

Hayley Matthews dismissed Taniya Bhatia for a duck. Delhi Capitals are 79/9 in 16 overs. 

20:47 IST, March 26th 2023
DC vs MI Live Score: Yastika Bhatia effects a stumping

Yastika Bhatia effected a stumping to dismiss Mani for 2 off 9 balls. Delhi Capitals are 79/8 in 15.4 overs.

20:36 IST, March 26th 2023
DC vs MI Live Score: Jess Jonassen goes for 2

Hayley Matthews dismissed Jess Jonassen for 2 off 11 balls. Delhi Capitals are 75/7 in 13.2 overs. 

20:32 IST, March 26th 2023
DC vs MI Live Score: Amelia Kerr picks up her 2nd wicket

Amelia Kerr dismissed Arundhati Reddy for a duck. Delhi Capitals are 75/6 in 13 overs.

20:27 IST, March 26th 2023
DC vs MI Live Score: Lanning departs after confusion in the middle

Meg Lanning has been run out after confusion in the middle. She was dismissed for 35 off 29 balls. Delhi Capitals are 74/5 in 11.4 overs.   

20:25 IST, March 26th 2023
DC vs MI Live Score: Amelia Kerr breaks the partnership

Amelia Kerr has dismissed Marizanne Kapp for 18 off 21 balls to break the partnership. Delhi Capitals are 73/4 in 10.3 overs. 

20:17 IST, March 26th 2023
DC vs MI Live Score: Lanning, Kapp rebuild for Delhi

Meg Lanning (34) and Marizanne Kapp (14) are rebuilding the innings for Delhi Capitals after three quick dismissals in the powerplay. Delhi Capitals are 68/3 in 10 overs. 

19:55 IST, March 26th 2023
DC vs MI Live Score: Issy Wong strikes again

Issy Wong dismissed Jemimah Rodrigues in the 5th over to pick up her third wicket of the match. Delhi Capitals are 35/3 in 4.2 overs.  

19:53 IST, March 26th 2023
DC vs MI Live Score: Lanning, Rodrigues take on Sciver-Brunt

Meg Lanning and Jemimah Rodrigues smashed three boundaries in the 3rd over bowled by Nat-Sciver Brunt. Delhi Capitals are 29/2 in 3 overs. 

19:44 IST, March 26th 2023
DC vs MI Live Score: Issy Wong on fire, takes 2 wickets in 1 over

Issy Wong dismissed Alice Capsey for a duck to pick up her second wicket in the same over. Delhi Capitals are 12/2 in 1.5 overs.  

19:40 IST, March 26th 2023
DC vs MI Live Score: Shafali Verma goes for 11 off 4 balls

Shafali Verma has been dismissed by Issy Wong for 11 off 4 balls. Verma smashed Wong for a six and a four before giving a catch to the fielder at point. Delhi Capitals are 12/1 in 1.3 overs. 

19:34 IST, March 26th 2023
DC vs MI Live Score: Sciver-Brunt leaks just 2 runs in opening over

Nat Sciver-Brunt bowled an amazing first over, leaking away just 2 runs. Delhi Capitals are 2/0 in 1 over.

19:31 IST, March 26th 2023
DC vs MI Live Score: Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma open batting for Delhi

Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma opened the batting for Delhi Capitals. Nat Sciver-Brunt took the new ball for Mumbai Indians.

19:05 IST, March 26th 2023
DC vs MI Live Score: Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (captain), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia(wk), Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

19:02 IST, March 26th 2023
DC vs MI Live Score: Delhi win toss, opt to bat first

Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to bat first against Mumbai Indians in WPL 2023 final.  

18:55 IST, March 26th 2023
DC vs MI Live Score: Toss update

The toss for WPL 2023 final between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians to take place shortly at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. 

18:26 IST, March 26th 2023
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers - Yastika Bhatia

Batters - Meg Lanning (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma

All-rounders - Jess Jonassen, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Marizanne Kapp (vc), Amelia Kerr

Bowlers - Shikha Pandey, Issy Wong

18:15 IST, March 26th 2023
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: Predicted Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav/Minnu Mani.

Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque.

18:11 IST, March 26th 2023
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: Full squads 

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Shikha Pandey, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Jasia Akhter, Aparna Mondal, Tara Norris.

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Heather Graham, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Neelam Bisht, Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque, Dhara Gujjar, Sonam Yadav, Jintimani Kalita, Chloe Tryon.

