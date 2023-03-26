"It was very special, glad I was able to stick it out when the pressure was on and stay till the end. I found it tough but Harman was sweeping her way, she and Amelie took the pressure off me. We knew if I was there at the end, we'd win. We gave a few boundaries in the end, but it was still a good total for us. The win means a lot, it's very special," Sciver-Brunt said after the match.