"It was very special, glad I was able to stick it out when the pressure was on and stay till the end. I found it tough but Harman was sweeping her way, she and Amelie took the pressure off me. We knew if I was there at the end, we'd win. We gave a few boundaries in the end, but it was still a good total for us. The win means a lot, it's very special," Sciver-Brunt said after the match.
Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets to win the inaugural WPL trophy.
Nat Sciver-Brunt has scored her third half-century of the tournament. She is helping Mumbai chase down the target against Delhi Capitals.
Harmanpreet Kaur has been run out by Shikha Pandey for 37 off 39 balls. Mumbai Indians are 95/3 in 16.1 overs.
Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt are rebuilding for Mumbai Indians with an amazing partnership. Mumbai Indians are 81/2 in 14 overs.
Delhi breath a heave of relief as Hayley Matthews fails to capitalise. Jess Jonassen has her scalp.
Delhi draw first blood as Radha Yadav dismisses Yastika Bhatia who could only manage a paltry four runs.
Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia opening for Mumbai Indians as they will look to provide a good start to their team.
Shikha Pandey and Radha Yadav forged an unbeaten 52-run partnership to help Delhi post a competitive total. Mumbai Indians need 132 runs to win.
Delhi Capitals cross the 100-run mark in the 19th over. Shikha Pandey smashed a massive six off Issy Wong's bowling.
Hayley Matthews dismissed Taniya Bhatia for a duck. Delhi Capitals are 79/9 in 16 overs.
Yastika Bhatia effected a stumping to dismiss Mani for 2 off 9 balls. Delhi Capitals are 79/8 in 15.4 overs.
Hayley Matthews dismissed Jess Jonassen for 2 off 11 balls. Delhi Capitals are 75/7 in 13.2 overs.
Amelia Kerr dismissed Arundhati Reddy for a duck. Delhi Capitals are 75/6 in 13 overs.
Meg Lanning has been run out after confusion in the middle. She was dismissed for 35 off 29 balls. Delhi Capitals are 74/5 in 11.4 overs.
Amelia Kerr has dismissed Marizanne Kapp for 18 off 21 balls to break the partnership. Delhi Capitals are 73/4 in 10.3 overs.
Meg Lanning (34) and Marizanne Kapp (14) are rebuilding the innings for Delhi Capitals after three quick dismissals in the powerplay. Delhi Capitals are 68/3 in 10 overs.
Issy Wong dismissed Jemimah Rodrigues in the 5th over to pick up her third wicket of the match. Delhi Capitals are 35/3 in 4.2 overs.
Meg Lanning and Jemimah Rodrigues smashed three boundaries in the 3rd over bowled by Nat-Sciver Brunt. Delhi Capitals are 29/2 in 3 overs.
Issy Wong dismissed Alice Capsey for a duck to pick up her second wicket in the same over. Delhi Capitals are 12/2 in 1.5 overs.
Shafali Verma has been dismissed by Issy Wong for 11 off 4 balls. Verma smashed Wong for a six and a four before giving a catch to the fielder at point. Delhi Capitals are 12/1 in 1.3 overs.
Nat Sciver-Brunt bowled an amazing first over, leaking away just 2 runs. Delhi Capitals are 2/0 in 1 over.
Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma opened the batting for Delhi Capitals. Nat Sciver-Brunt took the new ball for Mumbai Indians.
Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (captain), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia(wk), Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani
Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to bat first against Mumbai Indians in WPL 2023 final.
The toss for WPL 2023 final between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians to take place shortly at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav/Minnu Mani.
Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque.
Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Shikha Pandey, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Jasia Akhter, Aparna Mondal, Tara Norris.
Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Heather Graham, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Neelam Bisht, Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque, Dhara Gujjar, Sonam Yadav, Jintimani Kalita, Chloe Tryon.