Last Updated:

DC Vs UPW WPL 2023 Highlights: McGrath's 90 In Vain As Delhi Beat UP Warriorz By 42 Runs

Delhi Capitals defeated UP Warriorz by 42 runs despite Tahlia McGrath's brilliant effort with the bat. She scored an unbeaten 90 off 50 balls but failed to see her team through.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
DC vs UPW

Image: WPL/BCCI

pointer
23:42 IST, March 7th 2023
WPL 2023: Updated points table after Match 5

 

pointer
23:42 IST, March 7th 2023
Jess Jonassen is Player of the Match!

Jess Jonassen has been named the player of the match for her unbeaten 42 off 20 balls and for picking up 3 for 43. 

pointer
23:09 IST, March 7th 2023
DC beat UPW by 42 runs!

Delhi Capitals have defeated UP Warriorz by 42 runs. 

pointer
23:09 IST, March 7th 2023
Tahlia McGrath scores the highest score of WPL 2023

Tahlia McGrath scored the highest score of WPL 2023 as remained unbeaten at 90 off 50 balls. 

pointer
22:59 IST, March 7th 2023
Tahlia McGrath scores a fifty!

Tahlia McGrath has scored her maiden half-century of WPL. She reached the mark despite losing wickets at the other end.

pointer
22:53 IST, March 7th 2023
Devika Vaidya goes for 23 off 21!

Jonassen picked up her third wicket as she dismissed Devika Vaidya for 23 off 21 balls. UP Warriorz are 120/5 in 16.5 overs. 

pointer
22:32 IST, March 7th 2023
Deepti Sharma goes for 12!

Deepti Sharma has been dismissed by Shikha Pandey for 12 off 20 balls. UP Warriorz are 71/4 in 10.1 overs.

pointer
21:59 IST, March 7th 2023
Shweta Sehrawat goes for 1 off 6 balls!

Marizanne Kapp has dismissed Shweta Sehrawat for 1 off 6 balls. UP Warriorz 31/3 in 4.2 overs.  

pointer
21:57 IST, March 7th 2023
Navgire goes for 2 off 2!

Navgire has been dismissed by Jonassen for 2 off 2 balls. UP Warriorz are 31/2 in 3.5 overs. 

pointer
21:54 IST, March 7th 2023
Healy goes for 24 off 17 balls!

Alyssa Healy has been dismissed by Jess Jonassen for 24 off 17 balls. UP Warriorz are 29/1 in 3.3 overs. 

pointer
21:42 IST, March 7th 2023
Healy, Sehrawat open the batting for UPW!

Alyssa Healy and Shweta Sehrawat have opened the batting for UP Warriorz. They have a huge target of 212 runs to chase. 

pointer
21:25 IST, March 7th 2023
DC score 211/4 in 20 overs!

Delhi Capitals have set a target of 212 runs to win for UP Warriorz in Match 5 of WPL 2023. Rodrigues, Jonassen remain unbeaten. 

pointer
21:21 IST, March 7th 2023
200 comes up for Delhi!

Delhi Capitals have scored more than 200 runs in their second consecutive match at WPL 2023. 

pointer
20:57 IST, March 7th 2023
Ismail dismisses Capsey!

Shabnim Ismail has dismissed Alice Capsey for 21 off 10 balls. Delhi are 144/4 in 14.2 overs. 

pointer
20:50 IST, March 7th 2023
Sarvani drops a catch, umpire calls it a six!

Fielding at deep,  Sarvani dropped a Capsey off Ecclestone's bowling. Umpire declared it a six. DC in command. 

pointer
20:42 IST, March 7th 2023
Gaikwad dismisses well-set Lanning!

Meg Lanning has been dismissed by Rajeshwari Gaikwad for 70 off 42 balls. DC are 112/3 in 11.3 overs.

pointer
20:42 IST, March 7th 2023
Ecclestone dismisses Kapp!

Sophie Ecclestone has dismissed Marizanne Kapp for 16 off 12 balls. 96/2 in 10.2 overs. 

pointer
20:38 IST, March 7th 2023
Play starts after rain interruption!

The play has begun after a brief rain interruption in Mumbai. 

pointer
20:11 IST, March 7th 2023
Rain stops play in Mumbai!

Rain has interrupted the play between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz in Mumbai. 

pointer
20:07 IST, March 7th 2023
Lanning scores 2nd consecutive WPL fifty!

Meg Lanning has scored her second consecutive half-century at WPL 2023. She is leading from the front after Delhi being asked to bat first. 

pointer
20:00 IST, March 7th 2023
Tahlia McGrath breaks partnership!

Tahlia McGrath has broken the opening partnership between Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma by dismissing the latter for 17 off 14 balls. DC are 67/1 in 6.3 overs. 

pointer
19:55 IST, March 7th 2023
Lanning, Shafali provide solid start to DC!

Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma provide a solid start to Delhi Capitals. They have scored 58 runs between them.   

pointer
19:35 IST, March 7th 2023
Lanning, Shafali open the batting for DC

meg Lanning and Shafali Verma opened the batting for Delhi Capitals. Shabnim Ismail take the new ball for UP Warriorz. 

pointer
19:08 IST, March 7th 2023
DC vs UPW: Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals XI: Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris.

UP Warriorz XI: Alyssa Healy, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.
 

pointer
19:02 IST, March 7th 2023
UP Warriorz win the toss, opt to bowl

UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy won the toss and elected to bowl first against Delhi Capitals at DY Patil Stadium. 

pointer
18:17 IST, March 7th 2023
Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz: Predicted Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: 1 Meg Lanning (capt), 2 Shafali Verma, 3 Marizanne Kapp/Laura Harris, 4 Jemimah Rodrigues, 5, Alice Capsey, 6 Jess Jonassen, 7 Taniya Bhatia (wk), 8 Arundhati Reddy, 9 Shikha Pandey, 10 Radha Yadav, 11 Tara Norris

UP Warriorz: 1 Alyssa Healy (capt, wk), 2 Shweta Sehrawat, 3 Kiran Navgire, 4 Tahlia McGrath, 5 Deepti Sharma, 6 Grace Harris, 7 Simran Shaikh, 8 Devika Vaidya, 9 Sophie Ecclestone, 10 Anjali Sarvani, 11 Rajeshwari Gayakwad

pointer
18:14 IST, March 7th 2023
Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz: Full squads

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Shikha Pandey, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Jasia Akhter, Aparna Mondal, Tara Norris.

UP Warriorz: Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Devika Vaidya, Tahlia Mcgrath, Shabnim Ismail, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, S. Yashasri, Simran Shaikh.

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com