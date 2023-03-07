DC Vs UPW WPL 2023 Highlights: McGrath's 90 In Vain As Delhi Beat UP Warriorz By 42 Runs

Quick links:
Image: WPL/BCCI
Jess Jonassen has been named the player of the match for her unbeaten 42 off 20 balls and for picking up 3 for 43.
Delhi Capitals have defeated UP Warriorz by 42 runs.
Tahlia McGrath scored the highest score of WPL 2023 as remained unbeaten at 90 off 50 balls.
Tahlia McGrath has scored her maiden half-century of WPL. She reached the mark despite losing wickets at the other end.
Jonassen picked up her third wicket as she dismissed Devika Vaidya for 23 off 21 balls. UP Warriorz are 120/5 in 16.5 overs.
Deepti Sharma has been dismissed by Shikha Pandey for 12 off 20 balls. UP Warriorz are 71/4 in 10.1 overs.
Marizanne Kapp has dismissed Shweta Sehrawat for 1 off 6 balls. UP Warriorz 31/3 in 4.2 overs.
Navgire has been dismissed by Jonassen for 2 off 2 balls. UP Warriorz are 31/2 in 3.5 overs.
Alyssa Healy has been dismissed by Jess Jonassen for 24 off 17 balls. UP Warriorz are 29/1 in 3.3 overs.
Alyssa Healy and Shweta Sehrawat have opened the batting for UP Warriorz. They have a huge target of 212 runs to chase.
Delhi Capitals have set a target of 212 runs to win for UP Warriorz in Match 5 of WPL 2023. Rodrigues, Jonassen remain unbeaten.
Delhi Capitals have scored more than 200 runs in their second consecutive match at WPL 2023.
Shabnim Ismail has dismissed Alice Capsey for 21 off 10 balls. Delhi are 144/4 in 14.2 overs.
Fielding at deep, Sarvani dropped a Capsey off Ecclestone's bowling. Umpire declared it a six. DC in command.
Meg Lanning has been dismissed by Rajeshwari Gaikwad for 70 off 42 balls. DC are 112/3 in 11.3 overs.
Sophie Ecclestone has dismissed Marizanne Kapp for 16 off 12 balls. 96/2 in 10.2 overs.
The play has begun after a brief rain interruption in Mumbai.
Rain has interrupted the play between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz in Mumbai.
Meg Lanning has scored her second consecutive half-century at WPL 2023. She is leading from the front after Delhi being asked to bat first.
Tahlia McGrath has broken the opening partnership between Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma by dismissing the latter for 17 off 14 balls. DC are 67/1 in 6.3 overs.
Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma provide a solid start to Delhi Capitals. They have scored 58 runs between them.
meg Lanning and Shafali Verma opened the batting for Delhi Capitals. Shabnim Ismail take the new ball for UP Warriorz.
Delhi Capitals XI: Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris.
UP Warriorz XI: Alyssa Healy, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.
UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy won the toss and elected to bowl first against Delhi Capitals at DY Patil Stadium.
Delhi Capitals: 1 Meg Lanning (capt), 2 Shafali Verma, 3 Marizanne Kapp/Laura Harris, 4 Jemimah Rodrigues, 5, Alice Capsey, 6 Jess Jonassen, 7 Taniya Bhatia (wk), 8 Arundhati Reddy, 9 Shikha Pandey, 10 Radha Yadav, 11 Tara Norris
UP Warriorz: 1 Alyssa Healy (capt, wk), 2 Shweta Sehrawat, 3 Kiran Navgire, 4 Tahlia McGrath, 5 Deepti Sharma, 6 Grace Harris, 7 Simran Shaikh, 8 Devika Vaidya, 9 Sophie Ecclestone, 10 Anjali Sarvani, 11 Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Shikha Pandey, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Jasia Akhter, Aparna Mondal, Tara Norris.
UP Warriorz: Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Devika Vaidya, Tahlia Mcgrath, Shabnim Ismail, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, S. Yashasri, Simran Shaikh.