Delhi Coach Ricky Ponting Urges Ravichandran Ashwin & Axar Patel To Slow Down Ahead Of IPL

Former Australian skipper and current head coach of Delhi Capitals Ricky Ponting has teased the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin, and, Axar Patel who had starred with the ball in hand for Team India in the recently-concluded four-match Test series against England where Kohli & Co, ended up registering a 3-1 win.

'Have some wickets left': Ricky Ponting

Taking to the micro-blogging site, 'Punter' wrote that he cannot wait to get over to Delhi Capitals and get to work for IPL 2021. The three-time World Cup winner then hoped that DC's frontline spinners Axar Patel and Ravi Shastri have some wickets left after taking all of them in the last month. Giving special mention to Rishabh Pant, Ponting added that the young wicket-keeper batsman has more runs to make.

Can't wait to get over to @delhicapitals and get to work. Hope @akshar2026 and @ashwinravi99 have some wickets left after taking all of them in the last month, and @rishabhpant17 has more runs to make! https://t.co/5Q8btBhjqq — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) March 8, 2021

R Ashwin emerged as the leading wicket-taker of the series with 32 scalps to his name while Axar finished with 27 wickets.

Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021

The Delhi-based franchise will kickstart their IPL 2021 campaign when they lock horns with the three-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10. Meanwhile, the Shreyas Iyer-led side who had finished as the runners-up in the previous edition will be hoping to go all the way this time around.

IPL 2021

Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata & Bengaluru will host 10 matches each while Ahmedabad and Delhi will host 8 matches each, between April 9 and May 30. In addition, every team is set to play at a neutral venue and all teams will play at 4 out of 6 venues during the league stage. 11 doubleheaders where 6 teams will play 3-afternoon matches & two teams will play two-afternoon matches are scheduled for the marquee tournament. The fixtures of the tournament have been mapped in a way that every team will travel only three times during the league stage, thus reducing commute and minimising risk.

The summit clash of IPL 2021 will be played at the newly inaugurated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 30, making it the first-ever IPL game to be played at the iconic venue.

