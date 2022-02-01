'Delhi Decided To Go For Him': Virat Kohli Reveals How RCB Won Race To Get Him In IPL 2008

Former India captain Virat Kohli has disclosed how he was selected by Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the inaugural edition of the IPL. Kohli told Danish Sait on the RCB Podcast that he still remembers the day he was chosen to play in the IPL's maiden season. Kohli stated that he was in Malaysia at the time of the IPL 2008 draft.

The Delhi batter revealed that he overheard discussions about him being selected for the Delhi Daredevils, but that they ultimately chose his U-19 teammate Praveen Sangwan to boost their bowling unit. Kohli further added that the amount the U-19 cricketers were picked for in the first auction was "absolutely crazy".

"We were all in Malaysia for the U-19 World Cup. I remember the day when the drafts were happening. The U-19 dynamic was a little different because we very rightly so had a money cap if I could say. That was the only time where I saw a restriction on how much you could be picked for if you haven't played for India of course," Kohli told Danish Sait.

"So that for us, I remember even that moment for us was so amazing. Because of the amount that we got picked for when they revealed it, we couldn't believe it, we went absolutely crazy. There was one conversation where I heard from people that the Delhi team is interested to go after me but then the dynamic of their squad turned out to be so that they went for Pradeep Sangwan, who was a left-arm seamer. An amazing bowler, at that time he was our best bowler in the U-19 team. So Delhi decided to go for him because they wanted the bowling strengthened," Kohli added.

Glenn Maxwell on how IPL changed his life

Meanwhile, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell revealed how the IPL changed his life. Maxwell said that it is because of the IPL that he got the opportunity to meet some of his heroes and play for and against his idols. Maxwell said that the IPL not only changed him as a cricketer but as a person as well. The 2021 T20 World Cup-winning star admitted that the IPL has helped him grow into the person that he is today.

"The IPL has changed my life in an amazing way that I've been able to meet some of my heroes, some of the people that I've admired, playing for and against, playing under. It changed me as a cricketer and it changed me as a person. I probably wasn't as culturally aware as a young player coming to India. When I went to India this year, it was the 24th time that I visited the country, which is quite a few times in an 11-year-old career. The IPL has helped me grow into the person that I'm today. I owe the IPL as hell lot."

As far as the IPL 2022 is concerned, the mega auction is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. A total of 1,214 players have been picked for the auction. The season is expected to start in April.

Image: BCCI/IPL