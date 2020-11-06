Delhi Do Something 'Hatke' As They Give Special Mention To Premier Offie R Ashwin

Delhi might have suffered a bitter defeat at the hands of the title-holders Mumbai in Qualifier 1 on Thursday night but, they came forward and paid a special tribute to their premier frontline spinner Ravichandran Ashwin after he had showcased a remarkable bowling performance. 'Ash' finished his spell with figures of 3/29 from his four overs at an economy rate of 7.25 and one of those included the prized scalp of skipper Rohit Sharma for a golden duck.

'Software is always upgrading': Delhi

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Delhi posted a caricature of Ashwin sitting in an office and keeping a tab on the software updates. However, what really stands out here is that the veteran offie has a cricket ball in his right hand instead of a Mouse. 'Ashwin Spinos Upgrade Completed' is reflected on the screen.

Lauding the Tamil Nadu cricketer's performance from the last game against Mumbai, the Shreyas Iyer-led captioned the image as 'IT Engineer and spin wizard, @ashwinravi99's software is always upgrading'.

"Spin bowling is like a software. If you don't try and upgrade it, you will fall by the wayside." - R. Ashwin, 2015



3️⃣/2️⃣9️⃣ 👉🏻 R. Ashwin, Yesterday



IT Engineer and spin wizard, @ashwinravi99's software is always upgrading 🖥️🕸️#MIvDC #YehHaiNayiDilli #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/XaHTLRCELq — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) November 6, 2020

At the same time, the Delhi-based franchise had also taken a quote from one of R Ashwin's 2015 interview where he had said that "Spin bowling is like a software. If you don't try and upgrade it, you will fall by the wayside."

The senior off-spinner had said this to ESPN Cricinfo in December 2015.

R Ashwin: An engineer-turned-cricketer

For those unaware, the Chennai based all-rounder attended SSN College of Engineering and graduated with a B.Tech in Information Technology.

READ: Virat Kohli Decodes His Unique Style Of Captaincy Ahead Of The All-important Eliminator

Back-to-back final appearances for Mumbai

The title-holders were put in to bat by Delhi skipper after the coin had landed in his favor and at 101/4 in the 13th over, it appeared that Mumbai would struggle to get to a decent total. However, Ishan Kishan had other ideas as he took the Delhi bowlers to the cleaners and was also supported by Hardik Pandya (37*). He ended up scoring an unbeaten 30-ball 55 at a strike rate of 188.33, including four boundaries and three maximums as the defending champions finished their innings at 200/5 in their 20 overs.

In reply, the Shreyas Iyer-led side were never really there in the run chase as they lost three important wickets before the second over without troubling the scorers. The middle-order duo of Marcus Stoinis (65) & Axar Patel (42) showed some resistance with a 71-run stand for the sixth wicket. However, the writing was on the wall as they failed to catch up with the required run rate. Eventually, Iyer & Co. were restricted to 143/8 as the defending champions registered an emphatic win by 57 runs to secure a final berth for the sixth time. Meanwhile, it is also Mumbai's second straight final appearance as well.

Delhi on the other hand will get another chance to make amends. They will face the winner of Friday's Eliminator between southern rivals Hyderabad and Bangalore in the second Qualifier on Sunday for a place in the final. The tournament decider will be played in Dubai next Tuesday i.e. November 10.

READ: Mumbai Bowling Coach Shane Bond Opens Up On Why Jasprit Bumrah Is The Best T20 Fast Bowler

Also Read | IPL 2020 DC Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 DC Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 DC Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.